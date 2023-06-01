Daré Bioscience to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences: 2023 BIO International Convention and the Longwood Healthcare Leaders Spring 2023 MIT Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced that Sabrina Martucci Johnson, the company’s President and CEO, will participate in two conferences during the week of June 5th:



BIO International Convention, being held June 5-8, 2023 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, MA. Ms. Johnson will provide a corporate overview on Tuesday, June 6 th at 12:00 p.m. EDT.

being held June 5-8, 2023 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, MA. Ms. Johnson will provide a corporate overview on Tuesday, June 6 at 12:00 p.m. EDT. Longwood Healthcare Leaders Spring 2023 MIT Conference, being held June 7-8, 2023 at the Koch Institute at MIT, Cambridge, MA. Ms. Johnson will participate in a panel discussion on Thursday, June 8th at 3:40 p.m. EDT:

NAVIGATING REGULATORY CHALLENGES

Mike Curtis, CEO, eGenesis

Rachelle Jacques, CEO, Akari

Sabrina Johnson, CEO, Daré Bioscience

Moderator: Jocelyn Ulrich, Deputy Vice President, Policy & Research, PhRMA

Members of the company’s management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the BIO International Convention. Persons attending the convention who are interested in meeting with Daré management may request a meeting through the BIO One-on-One Partnering™ system. The Longwood Healthcare Leaders conference is by invitation only.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience is a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing innovative products for women’s health. The company’s mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a diverse portfolio of differentiated therapies that prioritize women's health and well-being, expand treatment options, and improve outcomes, primarily in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, reproductive health, menopause, sexual health and fertility.

Daré’s first FDA-approved product, XACIATO™ (clindamycin phosphate) vaginal gel, 2% is a lincosamide antibacterial indicated for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older, which is under a global license agreement with Organon. XACIATO is a clear, colorless, viscous gel, to be administered once intravaginally as a single dose. Daré’s portfolio also includes potential first-in-category candidates in clinical development: Ovaprene®, a novel, hormone-free monthly intravaginal contraceptive whose U.S. commercial rights are under a license agreement with Bayer; Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%, a novel cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder utilizing the active ingredient in Viagra®; and DARE-HRT1, a combination bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for menopausal hormone therapy. To learn more about XACIATO, Daré’s full portfolio of women’s health product candidates, and Daré’s mission to deliver differentiated therapies for women, please visit www.darebioscience.com.

Daré may announce material information about its finances, product and product candidates, clinical trials and other matters using the Investors section of its website (http://ir.darebioscience.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Daré will use these channels to distribute material information about the company, and may also use social media to communicate important information about the company, its finances, product and product candidates, clinical trials and other matters. The information Daré posts on its investor relations website or through social media channels may be deemed to be material information. Daré encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information Daré posts in the Investors section of its website and to follow these Twitter accounts: @SabrinaDareCEO and @DareBioscience. Any updates to the list of social media channels the company may use to communicate information will be posted in the Investors section of Daré’s website.

