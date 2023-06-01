Orchestra BioMed to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

NEW HOPE, Pa., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO, “Orchestra BioMed” or the “Company”), a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships, today announced that company management will present and be available for one-on-one meetings at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference being held in New York, NY, June 7-9, 2023.



Details of the presentation are shown below.

Format: Corporate presentation

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Time: 2:30 PM ET (Track 6)

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff281/obio/1843270

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Events section of the Orchestra BioMed website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed (Nasdaq: OBIO) is a biomedical innovation company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships with leading medical device companies. Orchestra BioMed’s partnership-enabled business model focuses on forging strategic collaborations with leading medical device companies to drive successful global commercialization of products it develops. Orchestra BioMed’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy™ (CNT™) for the treatment of hypertension, a significant risk factor for death worldwide, and Virtue® Sirolimus AngioInfusion™ Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease, the leading cause of mortality worldwide. Orchestra BioMed has a strategic collaboration with Medtronic, one of the largest medical device companies in the world, for development and commercialization of BackBeat CNT for the treatment of hypertension in pacemaker-indicated patients, and a strategic partnership with Terumo Corporation, a global leader in medical technology, for development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of artery disease. Orchestra BioMed has additional product candidates and plans to potentially expand its product pipeline through acquisitions, strategic collaborations, licensing, and organic development. For further information about Orchestra BioMed, please visit www.orchestrabiomed.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s ability to successfully execute on its late-stage development programs and identify new potential opportunities. These statements are often identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “to be,” “will,” “would,” or the negative or plural of these words, or similar expressions or variations, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. The Company cannot assure you that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those identified herein, and those identified in Part II, “Item 1A. Risk Factors” of the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 12, 2023, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. These risks are not exhaustive. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can they assess the impact of all factors on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. In addition, statements that “the Company believes” and similar statements reflect the Company’s beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to the Company as of the date hereof and while the Company believes such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and the Company’s statements should not be read to indicate that it has conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

References to information included on, or accessible through, websites and social media platforms do not constitute incorporation by reference of the information contained at or available through such websites or social media platforms, and you should not consider such information to be part of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors

(646) 597-6989

Bob@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Kelsey Kirk-Ellis

Orchestra BioMed

(484) 682-4892

kkirkellis@orchestrabiomed.com