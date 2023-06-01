Vortex Energy Completes Seismic Interpretation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Energy Corp. (CSE: VRTX | OTC: VTECF | FRA: AA3) ("Vortex” or the "Company") along with its contracted consultant partners, RESPEC Consulting Inc. (“RESPEC”) and Hill Geophysical Consulting (“Hill Geophysical”), completed a 2D seismic interpretation on the Robinsons River Salt Project (the “Project”), Newfoundland, Canada locating at least two salt structures prospective for halite exploration, the mineral form of sodium chloride or road salt.



The 2D seismic shows potential for salt bodies within the confines of the study area, which must be further analyzed to confirm the existence of potential salt structures. These preliminary findings are in line with gravity lows that have been founding within the Bay St. George Sub-Basin and are potentially indicative of halite occurring subsurface. RESPEC is currently working on creating a 3D geological model of the salt structures which will show the core well locations and potential dimensions of the salt caverns in the 3D model.

Paul Sparkes, Chief Executive Officer of Vortex, comments. “The preliminary results from the seismic interpretation are positive and show the potential for halite (road salt) potential. With further data compilation and a 3D geological model, Vortex will be able to further clarify potential of sub-surface structures such as salt domes. We look forward to receiving additional reporting and subsequentially shifting our focus towards potentially drilling targets on the Project.”

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Piotr Kukialka, P.Geo, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Vortex Energy Corp.

Vortex Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The Company is currently advancing its Robinson River Salt Project in Stephenville in the Province of Newfoundland & Labrador covering over 17,000 hectares. Leveraging the Robinson River Salt project, the Company is also exploring the development of technologies to efficiently store green Hydrogen in Salt Caverns. Vortex also holds the Fire Eye Project, which is located in the Wollaston Domain of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

