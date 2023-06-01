CuraScientific Announces $25M Revenue Projection & Grand-Opening of Kava Bar in Palm Desert

PALM SPRINGS, CA, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CuraScientific Corp. (OTC PINK: CTSF) (“CuraScientific” or the “Company”), a revenue alternative lifestyle company that owns and operates multiple licenses to manufacture, distribute and deliver brand name and proprietary natural-based cannabis and kava products for consumers seeking healthier choices to relieve stress and anxiety, announces the grand opening of its new Kava Bar in Palm Desert-California.

The Company’s division, RZDxWLVS (Raised By Wolves) owns and operates the Kava Bar in Palm Desert. The RZDxWLVS Kava Lounge is located at 72840 Highway 111, Palm Desert, CA 92260. The company is in the process of building Kava Bars under its brand name RZDxWLVS, Inc. (Raised by Wolves) with multi-location kava bars in Palm Desert, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. Future Kava locations will be announced at a later date.

William Reed, Chairman & CEO, stated, “The company revenue projections for 2023 are $5M based upon current sales. The company anticipates to purchase 9 more cannabis locations over the next 12 months allowing the entire State of California to be open for delivery and distribution, as well as, to allow the company to expand its brand products that are currently manufactured at the company’s Palm Desert facility “JW Brands”. With this said, customer acquisition will increase 5X over 12 months with projected revenue reaching $25M in 2025.”

Chairman Interview: https://youtu.be/wRevqlAogkw

About CuraScientific Corporation: CuraScientific owns and operates Cal Care Grp, Inc.; a multi-location licensed company for distribution, manufacturing and delivery of cannabis that offers innovative products to the discerning, high-end customer market, producing a full suite of premium, artisanal cannabis products sold under its consumer brands, ‘JW Brands’ and ‘Chad Enterprises'. Cal Care Grp is a vertically integrated cannabis company that applies pharmaceutical industry standards to developing, cultivating, producing, and dispensing medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in California. The company is in process of building Kava Bars under its brand name RZDxWLVS, Inc. (Raised by Wolves) with multi-location kava bars planned in Palm Desert, California and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes,” “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Please note that from time to time the Company may post new information at its website CuraScientificcorp.com , or via its current social media accounts available on this website.

