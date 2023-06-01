Global Dextrose Market Size To Worth USD 12.2 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 7.7%

New York, United States , June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Dextrose Market Size is to grow from USD 5.8 billion in 2022 to USD 12.2 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during the projected period. The global dextrose market has grown significantly and is likely to rise more in the future years. The global dextrose market is steadily expanding, fueled primarily by the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The growing consumer demand for natural sweeteners, as well as the developing processed food sector, are projected to boost the market even more in the near future.

Dextrose, often known as glucose, is a simple sugar obtained from the starch of maize or wheat. It is widely utilized in a variety of industries including food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. The food and beverage industry hold the majority share of the dextrose market. Dextrose is widely used in the manufacture of confectionery, bread items, drinks, and dairy products as a sweetening ingredient, energy source, and bulking agent. The dextrose market is expanding due to rising demand for processed and convenience meals, as well as rising customer preference for natural sweeteners.

Dextrose is used as a diluent and excipient in a variety of medications and intravenous solutions in the pharmaceutical business. Rising healthcare expenditures and an increasing pharmaceutical sector around the world are driving up demand for dextrose in this market. Furthermore, dextrose is used in the manufacture of cosmetics, personal care items, and animal feed. Growing awareness of personal grooming and a greater emphasis on animal nutrition are driving market expansion in these industries. However, dextrose competes with a variety of sweeteners, including high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS), artificial sweeteners, and natural sweeteners such as stevia and monk fruit extract. The availability of a diverse range of substitutes offers a hurdle to the expansion of the dextrose industry, as consumers may choose alternatives based on flavor, health, or economic factors.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 145 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Dextrose Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Anhydrous and Monohydrate), By Form (Solid and Liquid), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care Products, Paper & Pulp Products, Agricultural Products), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

The monohydrate segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global dextrose market during the forecast period.

The global dextrose market is divided into two types: anhydrous and monohydrate. The monohydrate segment is projected to expand at the highest pace in the global dextrose market throughout the forecast period. The wide range of applications, established usage in different sectors, and lower production costs compared to anhydrous dextrose have all contributed to segmental growth.

The solid segment is expected to grow at the highest pace in the global dextrose market during the forecast period.

The global dextrose market is classified as solid or liquid based on its form. The solid segment is projected to expand at the fastest rate in the global dextrose market over the forecast period. The expansion can be attributed to its wide range of applications in various industries as well as its versatility in various formulations.

The food & beverages segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global dextrose market during the forecast period.

The global dextrose market is classified into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, paper and pulp products, and agricultural products. Among these, the food and beverages segment are projected to account for the majority share of the global dextrose market over the forecast period. The widespread use of dextrose as a sweetener, bulking agent, and flavor enhancer in a wide range of food and beverage products can be attributed to segmental growth.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the global dextrose market over the predicted timeframe.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global dextrose market during the forecast period. Growing populations, urbanization, and shifting consumer preferences for processed foods and beverages all drive dextrose demand in the region. During the period of forecasting, North America is anticipated to expand at the highest pace in the global dextrose market. Dextrose consumption in North America is driven by the demand for convenience foods, processed snacks, and beverages. The dextrose market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to continue to expand. The Middle East and Africa's pharmaceutical industries contribute to the demand for dextrose in pharmaceutical preparations.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Dextrose Market include Cargill Incorporated, ADM, Ingredion, Agrana, Tate & Lyle, Roquette Frères, Avebe Group, Tereos, Gulshan Polyols Ltd, Belgosuc NV, Fooding Group Limited, Foodchem International Corporation, Grain Processing Corporation, Uniglad Ingredients UK Ltd, Now Foods, and Others.

Recent Developments

In January 2022, Kerry disclosed the official opening of a new 21,500 square foot facility at its Jeddah operation in Saudi Arabia. The company has invested more than EUR 80 million in the region over the last four years. It was announced that the new facility's products would be distributed throughout the Middle East.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Dextrose Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Dextrose Market, By Type

Anhydrous

Monohydrate

Global Dextrose Market, By Form

Solid

Liquid

Global Dextrose Market, By Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care Products

Paper & Pulp Products

Agricultural Products

Global Dextrose Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

