NurExone and Particle Metrix Announce Collaboration in Extracellular Vesicles Analysis Using State-of-the-art Analytic Device

MUNICH, Germany and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (the "Company" or "NurExone") (TSXV: NRX) (FSE: J90), a biopharmaceutical company developing biologically-guided exosome therapy ("ExoTherapy") for patients with traumatic spinal cord injuries, is pleased to announce a pioneering collaboration with the German company, Particle Metrix, a leading provider of particle analysis devices. In connection with the collaboration, a highly-advanced Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis instrument ("NTA") has been recently placed. At NurExone’s laboratory, which is an important milestone in the expansion of NurExone’s production and analytic processes.



The newly acquired NTA, which is the first of its kind in Israel, is equipped with state-of-the-art capabilities including nanoparticle tracking analysis and advanced colocalization technology. The new system is a ZetaView TWIN Laser System PMX-230 using wavelengths of 520 and 640 nanometers for size, concentration, fluorescence, colocalization and Zeta Potential analysis. As part of the collaboration, the two companies will share analytical data between them in order to improve the colocalization performance of the device at these 2 wavelengths.

NurExone plans to leverage the capabilities of the advanced NTA to validate its methodology for analysis of loaded exosomes, a vital part of the development process of its ExoPTEN drug, targeted at the $2.9 billion global market for patients with acute spinal cord injury. In line with its business strategy of monetizing its knowledge and capabilities, NurExone will also be able to offer the NTA services to other companies developing exosome-based therapies for other indications.

"We firmly believe that exosome-based therapies have the potential to be the next frontier in drug delivery systems and are thrilled to collaborate with NurExone and deliver in Israel for the first time a state-of-the-art ZetaView® TWIN Laser System," noted Dr. Clemens Helmbrecht, Managing Director of Particle Metrix.

"We are delighted to integrate this one-of-its-kind system into our analytics procedure and quality control, further advancing our capabilities for analyzing exosomes loaded with therapeutic cargo," stated Dr. Lior Shaltiel, Chief Executive Officer of NurExone. "We anticipate a transformative impact on our quality process in order to develop the highest quality of life-changing therapies for central nervous system patients worldwide."

About Particle Metrix

Particle Metrix is an innovative German technology company at the forefront of nanoparticle analysis solutions. The state-of-the-art systems provide accurate measurements of size, concentration, zeta potential, fluorescence and colocalization of nanoparticles empowering researchers and engineers to optimize processes, enhance product quality, and drive scientific advancements. With a commitment to excellence and a customer-centric approach, Particle Metrix revolutionizes particle analysis, delivering reliable results and actionable insights to foster success in diverse scientific and industrial applications.

For further information, please visit https://particle-metrix.com .

About NurExone Biologic Inc.

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSX Venture Exchange-listed pharmaceutical company that is developing a platform for biologically-guided ExoTherapy to be delivered, non-invasively, to patients who suffered traumatic spinal cord injuries.

ExoTherapy was conceptually demonstrated in animal studies at the Technion, Israel Institute of Technology. NurExone is translating the treatment to humans, and the Company holds an exclusive worldwide license from the Technion and Tel Aviv University for the development and commercialization of the technology.

For additional information, please visit www.nurexone.com or follow NurExone on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube.

