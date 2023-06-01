The laminating adhesive market size is projected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.8%

New York, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laminating Adhesives Market by Resin Type, Technology, End-Use Industry, Industrial And Region" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05638986/?utm_source=GNW

The Polyurethane, by resin type segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the laminating adhesives market in 2022.



Polyurethane, by resin type likely to account for the largest share of laminating adhesives market.

Rubber, fabrics, metal, paper, wood, and plastic all adhere well to polyurethane laminating adhesives.They are suited for substrates that are sensitive to heat because of their exceptional resistance to solvents and chemical products as well as their low application temperature.



Flexible packaging and industrial applications use polyurethane laminating adhesives, which can be used on a variety of polyester, aluminium, foil, paper, cardboard, and metalized materials.



Solvent-less technology accounted for the fastest growing segment of lamimnating adhesives market.

Solvent-less offer performance advantages such as high-temperature resistance, long-term durable bonds, and high bond strength.Solvent-less laminating adhesives are used in the assembly operation of cars and other vehicles.



Solvent-less adhesives are also used in roof linings and bonding of seat units in the automotive industry. They can also be used to bond emblems as well as anchor plates onto gear knobs.



Automotive & Transportation, by end-use industry accounted for the fastest growing segment of laminating adhesives market.

Laminating adhesives are a preferred replacement for nuts & bolts owing to the lesser energy required in their production.In addition, they provide more bonding strength than mechanical fasteners.



The important factors for the growth of the laminating adhesives market in the automotive & transportation industry are the increasing need for making lightweight vehicles and stringent regulations by environmental agencies.



Middle East & Africa, by region is forecasted to be the fastest growing segment of laminating adhesives market during the forecast period.

The increasing per capita income has increased the spending capacity of consumers in the Middle Eastern & African countries.The increase in urbanization and industrialization are the major factors driving the packaging industry, which in turn, is expected to support the laminating adhesives market in the region.



The demand for flexible packaging in the Middle East & Africa is growing with the rapid growth of the food & beverages industry.

Saudi Arabia has the largest share in the laminating adhesives market in the Middle East & Africa. The growing per capita income is contributing to the demand for FMCGs, which, in turn, increases the demand for laminating adhesives in Saudi Arabia.



Breakdown of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 60%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 10%

• By Designation: C Level – 40%, D Level – 50%, and Others –10%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 32%, North America – 32%, Europe – 21%, South America- 10%, and the Middle East & Africa – 5%



The key companies profiled in this report are Henkel AG (Germany), 3M (US), H.B. Fuller (US), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Arkema S.A. (France).



Research Coverage:

The laminating adhesives market has been segmented based on Resin Type (Polyurethane, Acrylic, Others), Technology (Solvent-based, Water-Based, Solvent-less), End-Use Industry (Packaging (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Products), Industrial (Insulation, Window Films, Electronics, and Other Applications), and Automotive & Transportation), and by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa).



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Rising demand from Asia Pacific region, Increasing demand from customer-friendly packaging, growing demand from the packaged food industry), restraints (Environmental regulations in North America and Europe), opportunities (Growing trend of water-based & solvent-based adhesives), and challenges (Health issues by formation of Primary Aromatic Amines (PAA)) influencing the growth of the laminating adhesives market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insight of upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launch in the laminating adhesives market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the laminating adhesives market across varied regions.

• Market Diversiification: Exclusive information about the new products & service untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in laminating adhesives market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Henkel AG (Germany), 3M (US), H.B. Fuller (US), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Arkema S.A. (France), among other in the laminating adhesives market.

