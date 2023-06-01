The global automated border control market size is expected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2023 to USD 3.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.3%

New York, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automated Border Control Market by Hardware, Software, Solution Type - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05086558/?utm_source=GNW





ABC Kiosks segment to hold considerable growth rate from 2023-2028

Automated border control (ABC) kiosks are self-service systems that scan passengers’ travel documents and answer their security-related queries, thus optimizing the recognition system’s performance at border crossing points (BCPs). The demand for ABC kiosks is rising rapidly as these systems provide ease in verifying travel documents and authenticating travelers’ identities across all modes of transport.



Software segment holds the considerable share of automated border control during the forecast period

Software in the automated border control system processes and analyses biometric data captured from travelers, such as facial images, fingerprints, or iris scans.It applies an algorithm to extract and compare unique biometric features, enabling identity verification and matching against databases of known individuals or watchlists.



Based on the processed data and watchlist matching results, the software component enables real-time decision-making at the border. The demand for software components in the automated border control system is expected to increase owing to the growing need for more sophisticated identity verification and security measures.



Airports segment holds the largest share of automated border control market in 2022

The airports segment dominated the automated border control market in 2022 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.Implementing automated border control systems at airports helps the authorities streamline processes and minimize the need for manual intervention.



This can result in optimizing staff allocation and potentially decrease the number of personnel required for traditional passport control.Additionally, the number of air travelers has been steadily increasing over the years, and this trend is expected to continue.



Automated border control systems offer a scalable solution to handle the growing passenger volumes without compromising security or efficiency. All these factors are responsible for the segmental growth.



Asia Pacific is expected to capture the largest market growth rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest CAGR of the global automated border control market from 2023-2028.The automated border control market in APAC is gaining pace in the last few years.



The major factor driving the growth of the automated border control market in APAC is the growing tourism industry.The rise in international travel, both for business and tourism purposes, has put pressure on border control authorities to process a large number of travelers efficiently while maintaining stringent security measures.



Automated border control systems offer a solution to address this challenge.By implementing technologies such as biometric verification, document authentication, and self-service kiosks, these systems expedite the immigration process, reduce waiting times, and enhance overall border management efficiency.



They provide a seamless and convenient experience for travelers while ensuring accurate identity verification and screening for security purposes.



The break-up of the profiles of primary participants for the report has been given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 52%, Tier 2 = 31%, and Tier 3 = 17%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 47%, Directors = 31%, and Others= 22%

• By Region: North America = 32%, Europe = 38%, Asia Pacific = 23%, and RoW = 06%



Major players operating in the automated border control market include Vision-Box (Portugal), SITA (Netherlands), Secunet Security Networks AG (Germany), IDEMIA (France), Thales (France), NEC Corporation (Japan), Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain), Gunnebo AB (Sweden), and HID Global Corporation (US), among others.



Research Coverage:

The research report on the global automated border control market covers the market based on border crossing procedure type, solution type, component, application, and region.Based on border crossing procedure type, the market has been segmented into one-step process, integrated two-step process, and segregated two-step process.



Based on solution type, the market has been segmented into ABC E-Gates and ABC kiosks.The ABC E-Gates is further segmented into automated boarding e-gates and security checkpoint e-gates.



Based on component, the market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services.Hardware segment is further segregated into document authentication system, biometric verification system, baggage scanner, and digital ID verification; whereas services is further segmented into installation and maintenance.



Based on application, the market has been segmented into airports, seaports, and land ports. The report covers four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall automated border control market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Rise in number of international passengers to propel travel and tourism industry. Growing security concerns at land ports, airports, and seaports), restraints (Lack of security standardization across different systems and countries. High initial implementation cost for automated border control systems), opportunities (Growing implementation of digital ID verification systems by governments and transportation organizations. Rising integration of artificial intelligence in automated border control systems.), and challenges (Rising risk of cyberattacks on automated border control systems in transportation industry) influencing the growth of the automated border control market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the automated border control market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the automated border control market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the automated border control market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Vision-Box (Portugal), SITA (Netherlands), Secunet Security Networks AG (Germany), IDEMIA (France), and Thales (France), among others in the automated border control market

