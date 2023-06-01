The global biobanking market is projected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2028 from USD 2.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028

New York, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biobanking Market by Product & Service, Sample Type, Ownership, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05064741/?utm_source=GNW

These biobanks store cord blood samples for long-term use and provide services, and are a valuable resource for researchers and clinicians studying regenerative medicine.



The consumables segment accounted for the second-largest share by product during the forecast period

In 2022, consumables segment accounted for the second-largest share by product in the global biobanking market.Biobanking consumables primarily include reagents and media, nucleic acid extraction kits, surface disinfectants, collection kits, swabs, containers, and syringes.



Consumables are indispensable and integral components of biobanking.With the rising demand for the biobanking of cells, tissues, and organs, the requirement for biobanking equipment and consumables has increased significantly.



Furthermore, there is a growing demand for storage equipment in the biobanking industry, with an increasing number of samples being stored for research and clinical applications. These trends underscore the importance of reliable and effective storage consumables in maintaining the integrity and accessibility of valuable biological specimens



Europe: The second largest region in the biobanking market

Europe is the second-largest market for biobanking after North America.The European biobanking market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by various factors that have propelled its expansion.



One notable factor is the increasing focus on personalized medicine and precision healthcare, which has created a burgeoning demand for high-quality biological samples and associated data. Furthermore, the advancements in genomic research and the advent of next-generation sequencing technologies have stimulated the need for vast repositories of biological materials, fueling the growth of biobanking activities across Europe. This upward trajectory in the European biobanking market exemplifies its vital role in facilitating biomedical research, enabling the development of innovative diagnostics, therapies, and treatments for improved patient outcomes



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 80% and Demand Side 20%

• By Designation: C-level - 45%, D-level - 30%, and Others - 25%

• By Region: North America -20%, Europe -10%, Asia-Pacific -55%, Latin America -10%, Middle East & Africa- 5%



List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

• PHC Holdings Corporation (Japan)

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

• QIAGEN N.V. (Germany)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Avantor, Inc. (US)

• Cryoport, Inc. (US)

• Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland)

• Azenta, Inc. (US)

• Greiner Holding AG (Austria)

• Hamilton Company (US)

• Micronic (Netherlands)

• AMSBIO (UK)

• Bay Biosciences LLC (US)

• BioKryo (Germany)

• SPT Labtech (UK)

• ASKION GmbH (Germany)

• Cell&Co BioServices (France)

• Ziath Ltd. (UK)

• CTIBiotech (France)

• Cureline (US)

• Firalis Group (France)

• Sopachem (Netherlands)

• ProteoGenex (US)

• US Biolab Corporation, Inc. (US)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the biobanking market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as the product & service, sample type, storage type, ownership, application, end user and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (growing investments and funding for biobanks, focus on genetic testing and precision medicine, increasing trend in preservation of cord blood stem cells from newborns, favorable funding scenario for research related to regenerative medicine), restraints (High cost of automated equipment, issues related to biospecimen sample management), opportunities (emerging countries to provide lucrative opportunities), and challenges (high operational cost of biobanks, storage of samples) influencing the growth of the market.

• Product and Service Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products & services, and technological assessment of the biobanking market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the biobanking market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and products and service offerings of leading players like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), PHC Holdings Corporation (Japan), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), Avantor, Inc. (US), Cryoport, Inc. (US), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), Azenta, Inc. (US), Greiner Holding AG (Austria), Hamilton Company (US), Micronic (Netherlands), AMSBIO (UK), Bay Biosciences LLC (US), BioKryo (Germany), SPT Labtech (UK), ASKION GmbH (Germany), Cell&Co BioServices (France), Ziath Ltd. (UK), CTIBiotech (France), Cureline (US), Firalis Group (France), Sopachem (Netherlands), ProteoGenex (US), and US Biolab Corporation, Inc. (US) and among others in the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05064741/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________