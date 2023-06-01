Nauticus Robotics to Exhibit and Speak at 7th Annual Energy Drone & Robotics Summit

HOUSTON, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (“Nauticus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KITT), a developer of autonomous robots using artificial intelligence for data collection and intervention services for the ocean industries, today announced it will exhibit and speak at the 7th Annual Energy Drone & Robotics Summit, occurring June 12 – 14, 2023 in Houston at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center. The Company will exhibit at Booth #809.



On Tuesday, June 13, Nauticus founder and CEO Nicolaus Radford will lead the breakout forum, Advancement of Marine Artificial Intelligence-Powered Robotics, from 10:45 - 11:15 a.m., at Waterway 1-2. In this session, Radford will discuss his background as a chief engineer for NASA and his ongoing work with Nauticus to revolutionize the ocean robotics field, including the production of its AI-powered robotic navy, the Nauticus Fleet. The presentation will cover the capabilities of this all-electric, autonomous platform as well as the operational and technological step changes it represents for the ocean economy at large.

The Company’s booth will feature information about the Fleet’s central tandem pair of robots: the Aquanaut – an untethered subsea vessel enabled by Nauticus’ proprietary software suite, toolKITT – and its surface-level counterpart, Hydronaut – an optionally crewed vessel supporting Aquanaut’s launch, recovery, and real-time operations. In addition to information about the continuing Fleet build, the exhibit will feature a full-size mockup of the second-generation Aquanaut.

“We’re on a mission to create a future where autonomous and intelligent robots are used to improve every corner of the ocean economy, from environmental impact to operational efficiency to hazard reduction for crews,” said Radford. “We couldn’t be more excited to showcase the technology making this kind of change possible at one of the world’s premier robotics events.”

The Energy Drone & Robotics Summit is the largest event in the world for Robotics, Drones, & Data/AI/ML, exclusively focused on the business and technology of uncrewed and autonomous systems, automation and data/AI in energy and industrial operations. Over the last 6 years, it has grown to be one of the most influential gatherings of industrial, energy and engineering leaders from around the globe where the key challenges & solutions are addressed for operating robotics, drones, satellites, and remote systems successfully and managing actionable data, from the stars to the sea floor.

About Nauticus

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. is a developer of autonomous robots using artificial intelligence for data collection and intervention services for the ocean industries. Nauticus’ robotic systems and services are delivered to commercial and government-facing customers through a Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) business model and direct product sales for both hardware platforms and software licenses. Besides a standalone service offering and products, Nauticus’ approach to ocean robotics has also resulted in the development of a range of technology products for retrofitting/upgrading legacy systems and other third-party vehicle platforms. Nauticus provides customers with the necessary data collection, analytics, and subsea manipulation capabilities to support and maintain assets while reducing their operational footprint, operating cost, and greenhouse gas emissions to improve offshore health, safety, and environmental exposure.

