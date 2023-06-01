In terms of value, the coated fabrics market is estimated to grow from USD 23.7 billion in 2022 to USD 29.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9%

New York, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Coated Fabrics Market by Product Type, Application, & Region – Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04284036/?utm_source=GNW





PU-coated fabrics is expected to be the fastest-growing Product type of the polymer-coated fabrics market, in terms of value and volume, during the forecast period.

The PU-coated fabrics segment is estimated to consider the fastest growth in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.Due to its high prices, it is are largest product type in polymer coated fabrics type in terms of value.



It offers high tensile strength with good abrasion resistance. It is highly flexible at low temperaturewhich is commonly used for its leather-like properties such as low weight, high tensile strength in transportation, industrial, furniture, protective clothing, and other applications.



Asia Pacific is largest and projected to be the fastest growing region for coated fabrics market, in terms of value, during the forecast period

Due to increasing population in emerging countries, there is high demand of industriliazation and expanding of infrastructures and modernization.This makes Asia Pacific to be the fastest growing region for coated farbics market during the forecast period.



In addition to this, the strict government regulations over safety measures in nations like India, China and Japan will promote demand for coated fabrics market.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 31%, Tier 2 - 46%, and Tier 3 - 23%

• By Designation: C-Level - 46%, Director Level - 27%, and Others - 27%

• By Region: Asia Pacific - 24%, North America - 29%, Europe - 14%, Middle East & Africa - 14%, South America – 9%



The key players profiled in the report include Continental AG (Germany), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Serge Ferrari Group (France), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), Freudenberg Group (Germany).



Research Coverage

This report segments the market for coated farbics based on product type, application, and region and provides estimations of volume (kiloton) and value (USD million) for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, services, key strategies, associated with the market for coated farbics.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the coated farbics market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Increased need for environment friendly materials, Increasing safey concerns in automobiles and other industries, Growing protective clothing segment due to strict regulatory standards for workers safety), restraints (Impact on environment, Availability of alternative product), opportunities (Development of technologies, Incraesing urbanization and industrialization in developing countries, Development innovative product for protective clothing), and challenges (Inability of recyclying and disposal of debris, price variations of raw materials, less safety compliances) influencing the growth of the coated fabrics market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the coated fabrics market

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on coated fabrics offered by top players in the global market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for coated fabrics across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global coated fabrics market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the coated fabrics market

