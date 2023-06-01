Low-Speed Vehicle Market worth $15.0 billion by 2028 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Low-Speed Vehicle Market is projected to grow from USD 10.4 billion in 2023 to USD 15.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.4%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Market size value in 2023: USD 10.4 Billion Projected to reach 2028: USD 15.0 Billion CAGR: 7.4% Base Year Considered: 2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2028 Largest Market: North America Region Covered: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World Segments Covered: By vehicle type, power output, battery type, propulsion, application type, voltage type, category type and region. Companies Covered: Textron Inc. (US), Yamaha Motor Co Ltd (Japan), The Toro Company (US), Deere & Company (US), Waev Inc (US), and Club Car (US)



Low-speed vehicles have wide applications in golf courses, gated communities, resorts, college campuses, large industrial zones & IT hubs, amusement parks, historical monuments, airports, etc. With the increase in tourism and travel and the growth of commercial & industrial infrastructure, aviation investments, and manufacturing operations, the market for low-speed vehicles is expected to rise in the coming years.

Electric Low-speed vehicles are predicted to be the largest segment.

Electric Low-speed vehicles are estimated to dominate the market over the forecast period. The market growth mainly concerns lower production and operational costs with simple architecture and requires fewer spare parts and components than IC engine vehicles. With constantly declining battery costs, and lower after-sales maintenance costs; the electric LSVs are expected to provide better ROIs, which in turn would further drive their market demand. Further, improving charging infrastructure in major markets such as China, US, Germany, and France are supporting the growth of electric LSVs. Global players such as Club Car (US), The Toro Company (US), Textron Inc. (US), etc., are extending their electric offerings, which deliver performance par with ICE counterpart. Thus, favorable government norms and the development of necessary charging infrastructure will be growing factors for electric LSVs.

Golf courses are the largest application market for low-speed vehicles

Golf courses are estimated to be the leading LSV application in 2023. The paradigm shift is experienced towards golf events and sports post Covid-19 crisis across the world, and it has been considered an elite sport for leisure pastime for any age group. As per the National Golf Foundation (NGF) records, there was a 15% increase in the total count of golf rounds played in 2022 compared to 2019. North America leads the golf course count; adversely, the count is rapidly growing in Asian countries. The number of golf clubs has increased which gives benefits to the packaged family membership card holders with family-friendly environments, luxury rooms, fitness rooms, and advanced amenities for encouraging new members. This will drive the golf carts demand with 2 to 8-seater capacity. This would bring an ideal growth perspective for golf carts across these countries in the coming years.

North America is estimated to be the dominant low-speed vehicle market.

North America holds the largest share globally. This region has a higher demand for LSVs as US alone had 16,000 or 40% of the total golf courses worldwide which are used in various applications, such as golf courses, hotels and resorts, airports, industrial facilities, and others. This region has the highest LSV market share, accounting for more than 51.9 % of the total LSV sales.

US would hold the largest share, accounting for >90% of the market, followed by Canada & Mexico. Countries like US & Canada together hold nearly 50% of golf courses (19,000+) in the year 2022. The key players in this region are focused on providing luxury features where the key players like Club Car, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd, and The Toro Company are investing high in R&D by providing the features like connected cars and autonomous drive for the people above 40 age group usually use for daily commutes to nearby places such as malls, gyms, restaurants, schools, etc. These LSVs are also used in last-mile delivery and for a rental purpose which is used for commuting to nearby places and visiting tourist spots.

Key Market Players:

The Low Speed Vehicle Market is consolidated. Textron Inc. (US), Yamaha Motor Co Ltd (Japan), The Toro Company (US), Deere & Company (US), Waev Inc (US), and Club Car (US) are the key companies operating in the low speed vehicle market.

