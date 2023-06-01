New York, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Chatbots Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464250/?utm_source=GNW

, GYANT.Com Inc., Ada Health GmbH, Microsoft Corporation, Inbenta Holdings Inc., and Anboto Labs.



The global healthcare chatbots market is expected to grow from $0.28 billion in 2022 to $0.36 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The healthcare chatbots market is expected to reach $0.89 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 25.3%.



The healthcare chatbot market includes revenues earned by entities by providing informative, conversational, and prescriptive chatbots.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Healthcare chatbots are computer programs designed to simulate conversations with human users in the healthcare industry. It is programmed to perform a variety of tasks, such as booking appointments, assessing symptoms, and suggesting reminders for vaccination, etc., and can be integrated into various platforms, such as websites, messaging apps, and voice assistants.



North America was the largest region in the healthcare chatbots market in 2022. The regions covered in the healthcare chatbots market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main healthcare chatbots components are software and services.Software refers to the program or application that runs a chatbot and is responsible for the bot’s functionality and features.



The various deployment models are on premise model, and cloud-based model applied in symptoms check, appointment scheduling and monitoring, medical and drug information assistance and others. The end users includes patients, healthcare providers, insurance companies and others.



The increasing need for virtual health assistance is expected to boost the growth of healthcare Chabot market going forward.Virtual health assistance uses digital technologies to provide healthcare services and information to patients remotely.



Telemedicine is a form of virtual health assistance that uses communication technologies to connect patients with healthcare providers.The healthcare Chabot integrated with virtual heath assistance helps to access to healthcare services.



For instance, in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based public health agency, 37% of adults had used telemedicine in a single year and further office-based physicians usage increased six times to 87 percent in 2021. Therefore, the increasing need for virtual health assistance will drive the healthcare chatbots market forward.



Technological developments are a popular trend in the healthcare chatbot market.Major companies operating in the healthcare chatbots sector are focused on developing to sustain their market position.



For Instance, in March 2022, Ivy.ai, Inc., a US-based information technology company, Launched Genie, a self-building chatbot technology. It is a uniquely designed highly complex chatbot and live chat platform that builds pre-trained and conversational chatbots which can understand unique content. The software comes with an in-built intuitive setup assistant that allows companies to quickly get started with the software.



In March 2022, Microsoft, a US-based technology company, acquired Nuance Communications for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will enable UnitedHealth Group to offer best-in-class conversational AI and ambient intelligence with Microsoft’s safe and trusted industry cloud capabilities, allowing providers to provide more economical, effective, and accessible healthcare.



Nuance Communications Inc. is a US-based software technology company offering conversational AI and intelligence chatbot in healthcare.



The countries covered in the healthcare chatbots market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The healthcare chatbots market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides healthcare chatbots market statistics, including healthcare chatbots industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a healthcare chatbots market share, detailed healthcare chatbots market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the healthcare chatbots industry. This healthcare chatbots market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

