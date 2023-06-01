New York, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Container as a Service Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464248/?utm_source=GNW

, Giant Swarm GmbH, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Oracle Corporation, SUSE SA, VMware Inc., Red Hat Inc., Tata Communications International Pte Ltd., Alibaba Cloud Computing Beijing Co Ltd., and DXC Technology Co.



The global container as a service market is expected to grow from $1.96 billion in 2022 to $2.55 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The container as a service market is expected to reach $7.32 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 30.2%.



The container as a service market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing container management, scheduling capabilities, and load balancing services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Container as a service refers to a cloud computing model that provides a platform for deploying, managing, and scaling container-based applications. It enables software developers and IT organizations to use container-based virtualization to upload, organize, operate, grow, manage, and stop containers.



North America was the largest region in the container as a service market in 2022. The regions covered in the container as a service market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of services offered by containers as a service are management and orchestration, security, monitoring and analytics, storage and networking, continuous integration and continuous deployment, training and consulting, support and maintenance services.Management and orchestration is the automated setup, administration, and synchronization of software applications, programs, and services.



It can be deployed in various cloud models, such as public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud models, for small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. It is used in several applications, such as the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, the healthcare sector, the education sector, and others.



The rise in deployment of hybrid cloud models is expected to propel the growth of the container as a service market going forward.A hybrid cloud model is a computer system that combines on-premises infrastructure with public and/or private cloud services, allowing companies to move workloads between on-premises and cloud infrastructure as needed or to exploit extra cloud capacity.



Companies may benefit from the flexibility and scalability of cloud infrastructure while keeping control over their on-premises infrastructure by employing container as a service (CaaS) in a hybrid cloud approach, which can help enterprises improve resource consumption and save costs while also enhancing agility and scalability.For instance, according to Global Hybrid Cloud Trends, a survey conducted among 2,500 IT leaders from 13 countries, specializing in cloud computing, DevOps and enterprising networks with 451 Research by Cisco, a US-based digital communications technology company, a remarkable 82% of IT executives claimed to have used the hybrid cloud.



Also, nearly half (47%) are deploying two to three public IaaS (infrastructure as a service) clouds.Just 8% of businesses use more than one public IaaS cloud provider.



Therefore, the rising use of hybrid cloud models will drive the container as a service market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the container as a service market.Major companies operating in the container as a service market are focused on developing advanced technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2023, Huawei Technologies, a China-based technology corporation, launched the industry’s first dual-engine container solution. It is designed to build a carrier-grade, fully converged telco cloud foundation that will enhance network performance and reliability and ease the transition to a 5.5G future. This solution enables operators to adapt containers to their current networks through capacity extension rather than a new deployment, enables both VMs and containers to be managed in accordance with ETSI standards, and supports resource sharing. All of this accelerates time to market and tightens integration (TTM).



In July 2021, International Business Machines Corporation, a US-based company that offers cloud container services, acquired BoxBoat Technologies for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, IBM’s hybrid cloud approach is being further advanced by BoxBoat Technologies, which also expands its implementation services portfolio.



BoxBoat Technologies expands on IBM’s continued investment in hybrid cloud services and propels development within the cloud professional services industry, demonstrating IBM’s firm commitment to customers’ successful journeys to the cloud. BoxBoat Technologies is a US-based services company specializing in container, DevOps, continuous delivery, and cloud migration engagements.



The countries covered in the container as a service market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The container as a service market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides container as a service market statistics, including container as a service industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a container as a service market share, detailed container as a service market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the container as a service industry. This container as a service market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464248/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________