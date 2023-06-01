Turnover of Apranga Group in May 2023

English Lithuanian

Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 28.3 million in May 2023 and increased by 9.8% comparing to May 2022.



In January through May 2023, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 119.2 million and increased by 18.0% year-to-year.

In January-May 2023, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 16.7% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 18.0% and in Estonia increased by 23.7%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 166 stores (98 in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia and 24 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 90.8 thousand sq. m., or by 0.4% less than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801



