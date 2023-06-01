Making ALS a priority, today and tomorrow

TORONTO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the ALS Society of Canada (ALS Canada) recognizes the start of ALS Awareness Month across the country. Join us as we raise awareness for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a devastating disease that affects more than 3,000 Canadians currently diagnosed and their families.



"ALS is a relentless disease. As we’ve seen over the past year with the loss of hockey legend Börje Salming and the news of celebrities like Roberta Flack coming forward with her diagnosis, the spotlight has increasingly been on ALS. Still, there is much more to be done,” says Tammy Moore, CEO, ALS Canada. “Each year, more people are diagnosed, and each year we lose more of our loved ones. At ALS Canada, we strive to empower people living with ALS to navigate the current realities of the disease, be informed consumers of ALS information, and advocate effectively for change. We invest in the high-quality research that will fuel scientific discovery and hopefully lead to more approved therapies and improved quality of life.”

ALS is a neuromuscular disease that paralyzes people because the brain can no longer communicate with the muscles of the body that we are typically able to move at will. As a result, people with ALS face a progressive and devastatingly swift decline in the ability to talk, walk, eat, swallow, and eventually breathe. There is currently no cure for the disease that carries a lifetime risk of 1 in 300 for each of us. ALS Canada works to provide hope for people affected through our investment in research, advocacy, information and community-based services, including direct support provided by the ALS Canada Equipment Program and ALS Canada Community Leads to Ontario families living with ALS.

This June, help us recognize ALS Awareness Month by getting involved with ALS Canada in a variety of ways:

Purple for Awareness. Keep your eyes open for lighting and illuminations of local landmarks in your area as they go purple to recognize this important month. Check out the CN Tower, Nathan Phillips Square, and Niagara Falls throughout June.

Keep your eyes open for lighting and illuminations of local landmarks in your area as they go purple to recognize this important month. Check out the CN Tower, Nathan Phillips Square, and Niagara Falls throughout June. Lou Gehrig Day. Tune in on June 2 as Major League Baseball (MLB) recognizes Lou Gehrig Day, honouring the baseball great for his legacy and the awareness he has created for ALS around the world. The Blue Jays will mark the day on June 1 when they play at home.

Tune in on June 2 as Major League Baseball (MLB) recognizes Lou Gehrig Day, honouring the baseball great for his legacy and the awareness he has created for ALS around the world. The Blue Jays will mark the day on June 1 when they play at home. Global ALS Awareness Day. On Global ALS Awareness Day (June 21), ALS Canada will host a live webinar on ALS therapies in Canada with Dr. David Taylor, Vice-President, Research and Strategic Partnerships, ALS Canada. Register for free.

On Global ALS Awareness Day (June 21), ALS Canada will host a live webinar on ALS therapies in Canada with Dr. David Taylor, Vice-President, Research and Strategic Partnerships, ALS Canada. Register for free. Get Walk Ready! Get connected with the ALS community by joining the ALS Canada Walk to End ALS; for a complete list of dates and locations, visit walktoendals.ca.

Get connected with the ALS community by joining the ALS Canada Walk to End ALS; for a complete list of dates and locations, visit walktoendals.ca. Share your story and stay connected. Whether you want to share your journey or keep a loved one’s memory alive, we encourage you to follow ALS Canada on social media at @ALSCanada on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Let us know what #aFutureWithout ALS means to you.



About ALS and the ALS Society of Canada

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is an unrelenting and currently terminal disease. It progressively paralyzes people because the brain is no longer able to communicate with the muscles of the body that we are typically able to move at will. Over time, as the muscles of the body break down, someone living with ALS will lose the ability to walk, talk, eat, swallow, and eventually breathe. More than 3,000 Canadians live with ALS and approximately 1,000 Canadians are diagnosed each year. Four out of five people living with ALS will die within two to five years of their diagnosis.

The ALS Society of Canada is working to change what it means to live with ALS. Grounded in and informed by the Canadian ALS community, we respond to the urgent unmet need for life-changing treatments by investing in high-quality research that will fuel scientific discovery and by engaging industry, supporting increased clinical capacity and advocating for equitable, affordable, and timely access to proven therapies.

Responding to the tremendous need for current and credible ALS knowledge, awareness and education, we empower Canadians affected by ALS to navigate the current realities of ALS, be informed consumers of ALS information, and advocate effectively for change. In Ontario, we provide direct community services to help people navigate ALS.

Founded in 1977, we are a registered charity that receives no core government funding – our work is powered by generous donors who share our vision of a future without ALS.

Join the conversation and connect with the ALS community online. Find ALS Canada on Twitter, Instagram, or like our page on Facebook.

For more information

ALS Society of Canada

media@als.ca

437-703-5440

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8c0014f-9882-4232-ba40-c0d356b3a3b3