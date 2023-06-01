Key Digital to deliver AV solutions at InfoComm 2023

New York, NY, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOUNT VERNON, NY, June 1, 2023 – Key Digital Systems, award-winning developer and manufacturer of leading-edge digital video processing and video signal distribution solutions, will be exhibiting at InfoComm 2023, June 14 – 16, 2023, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, in the HDBaseT Alliance booth 2043. “Key Digital has earned a strong reputation for providing thoughtfully designed, feature rich and cost-effective A/V solutions, along with outstanding customer support,” says DeWayne Rains, Key Digital VP of Sales. “InfoComm will give us the opportunity to introduce ourselves and our products to new customers, while showing our latest solutions to our existing customers.” Rains and Key Digital VP of Product Education & Experience Jonathon Ferry will be demonstrating their company’s comprehensive range of programming-free solutions for unified communications and collaboration, AV over IP, digital video processing and switching, connectivity and control.

Key Digital “Conference Room in a Box” systems, which offer complete, programming-free, application-configured solution bundles with multiformat video connections, sophisticated wall plate modules, presentation switchers and webcams for hybrid presentation spaces ranging from huddle rooms to large conference venues, will be featured at InfoComm 2023 with a fully function system in the booth. This setup will include the KD-X4x1WUTx 4K/18G HDBaseT Wall Plate Switcher, which features 2xHDMI, DP and USB-C inputs; USB and KVM extension; bidirectional control via IR, RS-232 and IP; and up to 100m of AV extension. A highlight of the system is the recently-updated KD-WP8-2 8-button programmable Wall Plate Control Keypad for sending preset salvos of commands – via IP/Open API, IR and RS-232 – to Key Digital hardware, Compass Control® Alliance devices and third-party systems. “What the KD-WP8-2 delivers in a single-gang package amazes and delights our customers,” says Rains. “The KD-WP8-2 makes it simple to reconfigure an entire system with a single button push. Its ease of set-up is only bested by its ease of use.”

Additional components integrated into the onsite system will be the KD-CAMUSB PTZ camera and the innovative KD-BYOD4K 4K Wireless Presentation Gateway – a complete, single-chassis solution for the Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) collaboration model, allowing meeting and presentation contributors working from laptops (Windows or Mac), or tablets and smartphones (iOS, Android and Chrome OS) to easily cast content to any designated display or projector via Wi-Fi.

Also being demonstrated in the booth will be Key Digital’s LeCAMbio line of integrated corporate conferencing solutions for small- to medium-sized rooms developed in partnership with TOA Electronics. LeCAMbio systems link microphone beam-steering technology from a separately purchased TOA LENUBIO soundbar with Key Digital’s KD-CAMUSB PTZ camera to automatically deliver simultaneous voice and camera tracking of active meeting participants.

Key Digital will also show its KD-XPS22U HDBaseT 18G Smart Extender Kit, which mates a 2x1 switcher/transmitter with a receiver for AV, USB and KVM extension with audio de-embedding and bidirectional control extension; and the five-input KD-UPS52U Universal Presentation switcher, the KD-PS42 four-input Presentation Switcher and the KD-UFS42 four-input Universal Format Switcher, each with dual mirrored outputs – HDMI and HDBaseT – and included HDBaseT receivers.

“It’s one thing to read a list of features, but it’s when we demonstrate how uniquely easy our products are to configure and install that makes our customers eyes light up,” comments Ferry. “When we pull out an iPad running the remarkably capable iOS KD-App and with a swipe and a tap reconfigure the booth system, initiate a deep series of commands with the push of a button on the KD-WP8-2, or just as easily cast a video of an install from our phone through the KD-BYOD4K, our booth visitors inevitably start sharing applications where the technology would be ideally suited.”

Also highlighted will be the recently upgraded 4K UHD single-gang power-over-CAT KD-XWPS HDMI/USB-C Auto Switching Wall Plate Transmitter with Receiver Kit; the KD-MLV4x4Pro 4x4 4K UHD HDMI multi-view tiling processor with seamless matrix switching and integrated HDMI signal extension – a complete solution for multisource, multiscreen applications for bars and clubs, casino and house of worship applications; and the KD-VW4x4ProK 4x4 4K UHD 4 Video Wall Processor and seamless matrix switcher with five video wall modes, independent AV routing and mirrored HDMI and UHD over Twisted Pair (UHDoTP) outputs. The KD-MLV4x4Pro and KD-VW4x4ProK each are shipped with four UHDoTP receivers.

“Anywhere that AV systems are deployed, Key Digital has a solution,” says Rains. “Our products are scalable, easy to install, priced right and consistently high performance,” says Rains. “Those factors – and world class technical support – build customer loyalty for us and for the integrators who install our products. We look forward to engaging with InfoComm 2023 attendees in Orlando.”

