Canadians Gear up for annual MS Bike Event Series in Support of People Living with Multiple Sclerosis

TORONTO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This June, MS Canada welcomes riders across the country back through its annual MS Bike events. MS Bike tours happen over a four-month period in 12 in-person locations across the country, with the option to join virtually from anywhere in Canada. As a community-first movement, MS Bike brings people together year after year and has raised over $135 million dollars to date, with this year's goal set at $4 million.



Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the world with over 90,000 Canadians living with MS, and approximately 12 diagnosed every day. The annual MS Bike fosters meaningful connections both within the MS community, and beyond. Riders taking on the challenge make a difference in MS Canada's ability to support the MS community, and going the distance has a ripple effect.

Funds raised support Canadians affected by MS by funding a variety of MS Canada's programs and services such as the MS Knowledge Network, peer support groups, and more. Funds also support research that investigates the causes, treatments, and pathways to cures for MS.

Details on all locations and dates can be found below:

“As a fully supported ride, MS Bike is a great opportunity for people to come together in support of the MS community through an energizing yet achievable challenge," said Nicole Sullivan, Director of Community Fundraising at MS Canada. “What makes MS Bike such a unique experience is that it encourages not only those personally impacted by the disease to participate, but also anyone else who is up for joining our dedicated and diverse community. Each event has a special set of festivities and rest stops making it a fun experience for all who ride.”



For more information about MS Bike, including how to register for upcoming road tours, please visit the msbike.ca

About MS Canada

MS Canada fosters meaningful connections both within the MS community, and between the MS community and research, programs, resources, and services. As of 2023, MS Canada amalgamates two previously known entities, the MS Society of Canada and the MS Scientific Research Foundation, continuing its work toward the same vision of a world free of multiple sclerosis. The MS community is at the centre of MS Canada. For 75 years we have been relentless in our fight, continuously funding research to expand the current MS knowledge base. We also advocate for people living with MS, asking the government to remove barriers and improve policies that impact their everyday lives.

For more information visit mscanada.ca

About Multiple Sclerosis

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the world. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49. It is considered an episodic disability meaning that the severity and duration of episodes of illness and disability can vary, often followed by periods of wellness. It can also be progressive.

