Blender Bites Hits Shelves of Walmart Canada After Successful Commercialization of its 1-Step Frappé

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blender Bites Ltd. (the “Company”, “Blender Bites” or “Blender”), (CSE: BITE, FWB: JL4, WKN: A3DMEJ), further to its press release dated March 22, 2023, is pleased to announce that it has completed its first ever production run of its newest innovation – the 1-Step Frappé – and has shipped its entire product lineup in close to 300 Walmart Canada stores. Products have already hit shelves at some Walmart locations in the country, and replenishment orders have already come in as the retailer prepares for a successful launch.



Walmart Canada, a subsidiary of Walmart, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most recognizable retail giants, is the first Canadian retailer to carry the Company’s latest 1-Step Frappé innovation along with its latest smoothie innovations, Tropical Glow and Daily Defen-C. Blender Bites’ full product line is comprised of its first-to-market 1-Step Smoothie innovations - Power Berry™, Green D-Tox™, Liquid Sunshine™ Tropical Glow™ and Daily Defen-C™ – as well as its brand new 1-Step Frappé innovations – Vanilla Bean-Bio™, Mindful Mocha™, and Caramel Collagen™.

Blender Bites’ Walmart Canada listing is the largest in the Company’s history with the biggest purchase orders received to date. This further demonstrates that the Company’s innovations are in demand, as more consumers look for organic, better-for-you options with the addition of vitamins and functional ingredients and the reduction of added sugars, calories, and carbohydrates. The exposure that comes with a retailer of this size has the potential to generate consistent and solid sales revenues for the Company, further advancing us on our path to increased profitability.

The Company has already received purchase orders for over 21,000 cases of Blender Bites’ products which are being distributed to close to 200 Canadian locations.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled that a retail giant like Walmart sees such immense potential in our 1-Step Smoothie and 1-Step Frappé products. The Company has worked diligently over the past year with the innovation of new products and to scale all facets of the business, in preparation for a listing with a retailer of this magnitude. It has taken incredible dedication, efforts, and foresight from Blender Bites’ management team. In 2023, the Company is poised to see some significant momentum in Canada and the US, and I believe our shareholders will be the direct beneficiaries of this hard work,” commented Chelsie Hodge, Blender Bites Founder and CEO.

Blender Bites is a multi award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of functional frozen food products. Blender Bites launched in 2017 and was first to market with a pre-portioned 1-step smoothie product that includes functional ingredients, a blend of whole food vitamins and minerals and various organic greens. They are free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging, organic, plant-based, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. Its latest innovation, 1-Step Frappé with half the sugar of the leading frappé and functional ingredients such as adaptogenic mushrooms and probiotics, are set to launch Spring of 2023 and are a category disruptor in both Canada and the USA. Blender Bites products are currently distributed throughout North America in both retail and club store channels and have quickly become a leader in the “easy smoothie” frozen category.

