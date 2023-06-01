Global Utility Markers Market Size To Exceed USD 683.7 Million By 2032 | CAGR of 7.9%

New York, United States , June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Utility Markers Market Size is to grow from USD 318 million in 2022 to USD 683.7 million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the projected period.

Utility markers can locate the exact location of the subsurface utility. These markers are implanted underground with ducts, wires, and pipes that convey to utility locators the specific physical attributes of subterranean utilities. Contractors can locate all utilities and develop a strategy using the precise location of subterranean utilities obtained from utility markers, ensuring that new infrastructure is constructed without disrupting existing infrastructure and lowering the likelihood of accidents or damage, which in turn boosts the market growth. The benefits of electronic markers over conventional marking technologies, the growing need for utility location techniques to protect underground assets, government mandates for utility location mapping, and the expansion of infrastructure development and improvement projects globally are some of the key factors propelling the utility markers market.

Global Utility Markers Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Ball Markers, Disk Markers, Tape Markers, Spike Markers), By End-Users (Telecommunication, Water and Wastewater, Power, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The ball markers segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global utility markers market is segmented into the ball markers, disk markers, tape markers, and spike markers. Among these, the ball markers segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 38.6% over the forecast period. These markers include a self-leveling feature that ensures they remain horizontal no matter where they are placed on the ground's surface. Ball markers are widely used in utilities such as gas, electricity, telecommunications, water, and wastewater. Furthermore, the tape marker segment is likely to grow the fastest over the forecast period.

The telecommunication segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 57.2% over the forecast period.

On the basis of end-users, the global utility markers market is segmented into telecommunication, water and wastewater, power, and others. Among these, the telecommunication segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 57.2% over the forecast period. The telecoms sector is expected to expand fast because of the rising demand for telecommunications services, high-speed internet, and the increasing penetration of 5G networks, which will fuel the demand for utility markers. Furthermore, the gas utility segment is expected to grow the fastest, with the highest CAGR during the projected period.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with more than 38.7% market share over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific utility markers market is dominated by China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The rapid economic boom in China and India is primarily driving demand for utility markers. Furthermore, Asia Pacific countries are increasing their investments in telecom and power infrastructure expansion. On the other hand, North America is predicted to expand the fastest during the forecast period. The key reasons fueling the growth of the North American utility markers market are the deterioration of existing infrastructures and the continual construction of new infrastructure. During the forecast period, the Europe market is expected to rise at a significant CAGR. The country's major emphasis on building its power/electricity infrastructure is expected to boost utility market expansion in Germany.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Utility Markers Market include Rycom Instruments, Inc., Hexatronic Group, Komplex, Seton, National Marker Company, 3M Company, Berntsen International, Inc, Dura-Line Corporation, Trident Solutions, Tempo Communications, Inc., Radiodetection Ltd., Marking Services, Inc., Sparco Multiplast Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen Eedeng Technology Co. Ltd., and among others.

Recent Developments

On May 2023, Marking Services, Inc. announced the release of three new CO2 Pipe Markers. These markers were designed to fit the growing need within the CO2 Industry. With Self-Adhesive, Coiled, or Carrier options available these Pipe Markers are ideal for any harsh environments.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Utility Markers Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Utility Markers Market, Type Analysis

Ball Markers

Disk Markers

Tape Markers

Spike Markers

Utility Markers Market, End-Users Analysis

Telecommunication

Water and Wastewater

Power

Others

Utility Markers Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



