Water and Wastewater Treatment Market to Reach $956.48 Billion by 2032—Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Water and Wastewater Treatment Market by Type (Water Treatment, Wastewater Treatment), Offering, Application (Municipal, Industrial), and Geography—Global Forecast to 2032,” the water and wastewater treatment market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022–2032 to reach $956.48 billion by 2032.

The main goal of wastewater treatment is to protect humans and the ecosystem from harmful and toxic elements found in wastewater. Water treatment facilities speed up the natural process of purifying water; these facilities use various processes (e.g., physical, chemical, and biological) to treat industrial wastewater and municipal wastewater to remove pollutants and send the purified water back into the environment.

In recent years, the rapid population growth and urbanization, the growing emphasis on water quality and public health, the increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases, the increase in industrial demand, and stringent governmental regulations on treating wastewater have boosted the demand for water treatment systems.

The growth of the water and wastewater treatment market is driven by rapid population growth and urbanization, stringent water treatment regulations, the rising need for new water resources, the growing emphasis on water quality and public health, and the increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases.

Furthermore, the growing demand for energy-efficient and advanced water treatment technologies is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for water and wastewater treatment system providers in the coming years. However, the high installation, maintenance, and operational costs are expected to hinder the growth of this market to a notable extent. In addition, the aging and deterioration of existing water infrastructure are the major challenges to the growth of the water and wastewater treatment market.

The global water and wastewater treatment market is segmented based on type, offering, application, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on type, the global water and wastewater treatment market is segmented into water treatment and wastewater treatment. In 2022, the wastewater treatment segment accounted for the larger share of the water and wastewater treatment market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to growing industrialization & urbanization, the rising focus on water quality from the industrial sector, the depletion of freshwater resources, the increasing necessity for recycling and reusing water, and the growing focus on industrial wastewater treatments.

Based on offering, the water and wastewater treatment market is segmented into treatment technologies, treatment chemicals, process control & automation, design, engineering, and construction services, and operation & maintenance services. In 2022, the operation & maintenance services segment accounted for the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing complexities of water and wastewater treatment facilities, the increasing need for operational excellence, the rising number of investments in maintenance operations, the increasing adoption of innovative & advanced solutions, stringent regulatory requirements, and the growing focus on achieving cost & energy-saving benefits.

Based on application, the global water and wastewater treatment market is segmented into municipal and industrial. In 2022, the municipal segment accounted for the larger share of the water and wastewater treatment market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing focus on improved water quality & public health, the increasing number of water treatment projects, especially in Asian countries, and the aging infrastructure in developed countries. In addition, the increasing environmental concerns and the rising number of stringent regulations and legislations regarding wastewater drives the growth of this segment.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into five major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment market. The large market share in Asia-Pacific is attributed to rapid population growth and urbanization, the rising demand for the advanced treatment of residential water, advancements in membrane technology, environmental deterioration, limited availability of water resources, and increasing investments in water infrastructure by public sector organizations.

The key players operating in the water and wastewater treatment market are Suez Environnement S.A. (France), Veolia Environnement SA. (France), Xylem, Inc. (U.S.), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), 3M Company, Inc. (U.S.), Pentair plc (U.K.), United Utilities Group PLC (U.K.), Kingspan Group Plc (U.K.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan), Bio-Microbics, Inc. (U.S.), Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.), Trojan Technologies Inc. (Canada), Kemira Oyj (Finland), Thermax Limited (India), Wog Technologies (India), Golder Associates, Inc. (Canada), SWA Water Technologies PTY LTD. (Australia), Burns & McDonnell (U.S.), Adroit Associates Private Limited (India), Sauber Environmental Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), SPEC Limited (India), Ecolab, Inc. (U.S.), GFL Environmental Inc. (U.S.), and Clean TeQ Water Limited (Australia).

Scope of the Report

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market—by Type

Wastewater Treatment

Water Treatment

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market—by Offering

Treatment Technologies Membrane Separation and Filtration Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membranes Ultrafiltration (UF) Membranes Microfiltration (MF) Membrane Nanofiltration (NF) Membranes Other Filtration Technologies Sludge Management Technology Activated Sludge Clarification Chlorination Industrial Demineralization Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) UV and Ozone Dissolved Air Flotation Other Treatment Technologies

Treatment Chemicals

Process Control and Automation

Design, Engineering, and Construction Services

Operation and Maintenance Services

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market—by Application

Municipal Applications

Industrial Applications Food & Beverages Food and Beverage Market By Type Food and Beverages Wastewater Treatment Market Food and Beverages Water Treatment Market Food and Beverages Market, By Offering Treatment Technologies Market Treatment Chemicals Market Process Control and Automation Market Design, Engineering, and Construction Services Market Operation and Maintenance Services Market Food and Beverages Market, By Food Category Dairy Cheese Ice Cream Non-Alcoholic Beverages Prepared Food Powdered Food Alcoholic Beverages Meat, Poultry, And Seafood Fruits And Vegetables Other Clusters/Sub-Industries Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Power Generation Pulp and Paper Oil & Gas Mining Petrochemical Semiconductors Other Industrial Applications



Water and Wastewater Treatment Market—by Geography

Asia-Pacific China Japan Indonesia Australia South Korea Malaysia Thailand Vietnam Philippines Singapore Taiwan New Zealand Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Spain France U.K. Italy Poland Switzerland Sweden Belgium Denmark Rest of Europe

Latin America Brazil Chile Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Kuwait Iran South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



