Global Automatic Pool Cleaner Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key Vendors - Hayward Industries, Maytronics, Zodiac Pool Solutions, Waterco, and Pentair

The global automatic pool cleaner market is expected reach a value of $3.632 billion by 2028 from $2.1 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.56%



MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Rapid Urbanization



The trend toward urbanization and the desire for an urban lifestyle drives the demand for automatic pool cleaners. This is evidenced by rising disposable incomes, increasing numbers of working women, and a growing employment rate among millennials.

As developing and developed countries undergo infrastructural developments in residential and commercial sectors, there has been a corresponding increase in residential construction and renovation activities featuring swimming pools. With increased employment opportunities, people are migrating to cities for better living conditions, including access to education and healthcare.

This mass migration is expected to increase the number of people living in metropolitan regions over the next 30 years, leading to increased demand for building infrastructure, construction, and household amenities. The resulting rise in expenditure power drives growth in the luxury lifestyle market, including hotels, resorts, spas, and wellness facilities, all of which feature swimming pools and therefore contribute to the growth of the automatic pool cleaner market.



Boom In The Spa Industry



The spa industry has witnessed consistent growth in the past decade concerning revenue generation and penetration rates in the major economies of Europe, APAC, and North America.

Commercial centers, malls, hotels, and fitness centers increasingly adopt the spa culture to enhance daily footfall. They are also considered an epicenter of luxurious destinations attracting foreign travelers. It has also become a major symbol of stress relief and sophistication, where premier health spas offer customized wellness boot camps and treatments.



Millennials and Gen X consumers seek spas for relaxation and stress relief, where hot tubs and steam baths are highly prioritized. With the growth in spa facilities, the overall spa economy is also witnessing a rise, which includes spa capital investments, spa education, spa media association and events, and spa consulting.

Further, spa swims are built to stimulate blissful peace and bring health and wellness. Increasing spa swim fuelling the need for pool cleaning equipment. These driving factors are helping to increase the demand for the automatic pool cleaner market during the forecast period.



CHALLENGES ANALYSIS

Lack of Awareness in Growing Economies



One of the critical challenges facing the global automatic pool cleaner market is the need for more awareness in growing economies. Despite the increasing number of residential and commercial pools in these regions, consumers need more understanding regarding the benefits and availability of automatic pool cleaners.

The primary reason is the low penetration of these products in the market and the limited reach of marketing campaigns. As a result, consumers often resort to manual pool cleaning methods, which are time-consuming and less efficient. To overcome this challenge, manufacturers must focus on educating consumers about the advantages of automatic pool cleaners and the availability of these products in the market.

Additionally, they may need to explore new distribution channels and pricing strategies to make these products more accessible to consumers in growing economies.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY END-USER



The residential segment represents the largest global automatic pool cleaner market end-users segment. The larger share is attributed to various factors, such as rising disposable income, increasing urbanization, and a desire for a sophisticated lifestyle.

Additionally, expanding distribution networks to cater to domestic aftersales services has contributed to the dominance of this segment. While there is significant potential for commercial applications of automatic pool cleaners, the established markets of the US, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region have primarily driven growth in the residential segment.

However, there is still room for expansion in growing economies where awareness and penetration of automatic pool cleaners are currently low. With continued innovation and the development of user-friendly products for residential pool applications, this segment is expected to remain significant throughout the forecast period.

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT



The global automatic pool cleaner market can be segmented by product into three categories suction-side automatic pool cleaners, pressure-side automatic pool cleaners, and robotic, automatic pool cleaners.

Suction-side automatic pool cleaners are the most traditional and commonly used type, as they are affordable and easy to operate. These cleaners use the suction power of the pool pump to move around the pool and collect debris into the filter. On the other hand, pressure-side automatic pool cleaners use the pressure generated by the pool pump to move around and collect debris.

They typically have a separate debris bag, which helps extend the pool filter's lifespan. Robotic, automatic pool cleaners are the most advanced and efficient type of pool cleaner, using electric motors and computer chips to navigate and clean the pool precisely. These cleaners have their filtration system, which reduces the workload on the pool's filtration system and can save on energy costs. Each type of automatic pool cleaner has its benefits and disadvantages, and the choice depends on factors such as budget, pool size and shape, and personal preferences.

INSIGHTS BY TYPE



The global automatic pool cleaner market includes in-ground pool cleaners, above-ground pool cleaners, and the in & ground cleaner.

In-ground pools are the most common type and are typically larger than above-ground ones. In-ground pools require more advanced and powerful pool cleaners, such as robotic, automatic ones, to effectively clean the pool's larger surface area and depth.

On the other hand, above-ground pools are smaller and shallower, making them easier to clean with simpler and more affordable automatic pool cleaners, such as suction-side or pressure-side cleaners.

However, with the increasing popularity of above-ground pools, particularly in the residential market, there is also a growing demand for more advanced and efficient automatic pool cleaners specifically designed for this pool type. Manufacturers are responding to this market by developing more specialized pool cleaners that can cater to the unique needs of above-ground pools, such as smaller sizes, different shapes, and shallower depths.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



North America and Europe are the established automatic pool cleaner markets, with high penetration rates of swimming pools and advanced technology adoption.

In 2022, North America held the largest global automatic pool cleaner market share, accounting for over 45%. The U.S. is one of the largest markets in North America for automatic pool cleaners. Green buildings are the latest trends in the U.S., where cities like Austin are the fastest-growing greenhouse building market.

The construction projects in the region are also more prone, which drives the development of more swimming pools and related products such as automatic pool cleaners.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The global automatic pool cleaner market is highly competitive, with many local and international players operating.

Major players like Hayward Industries, Maytronics, Zodiac Pool Solutions, Waterco, and Pentair dominate the market. These players are constantly investing in R&D to introduce innovative products and expand their distribution networks to cater to the increasing market for automated pool cleaners.

