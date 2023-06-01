Vietnam Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Services Industry Report 2023: A $4.9 Billion Market by 2030 from $900 Million in 2022

Dublin, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Services Industry Research Report 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Vietnam courier, express and parcel (CEP) services market is valued at US$710 million in 2021, reaching US$900 million in 2022 and is expected to exceed the US$4.9 billion mark by 2030, growing at a CAGR of about 23.8% from 2023 to 2030.



Vietnam Courier Services offers a range of services including same or next day delivery, international delivery and specialized services such as refrigerated transport of perishable goods. Courier services in Vietnam use a variety of transportation methods, including motorcycles, trucks and airplanes, to ensure fast and efficient delivery of packages.



According to the Ministry of Trade and Industry, in 2022, Vietnam's retail e-commerce market is estimated to be US$16.4 billion, accounting for 7.5% of the country's total retail market sales and the second highest percentage of online shopping in Southeast Asia, after Singapore.

The CAGR of Vietnam's e-commerce retail sales from 2018-2022 reached 19.3%.In 2022, Shopee, Lazada, Tiki and Sendo are the top four e-commerce platforms in Vietnam with a total revenue of VND135 trillion (approximately US$5.75 billion). Vietnam's e-commerce industry is ranked by eMarketer as one of the top 5 countries in the world for e-commerce growth with an annual growth rate of 20%.

According to the 2022 Vietnam E-Commerce White Paper, Vietnam's e-commerce economy 2022 will set a number of annual records. Specifically, the number of online shoppers in Vietnam will reach 57 million for the first time in 2022, and 74.8% of Vietnam's Internet users will shop online. In addition, for the first time, Vietnam's online shopping transactions reached US$260-285 per capita, and the market share of B2C e-commerce in Vietnam's total retail sales of consumer goods and services exceeded 7%, reaching 7.5%.



The retail sales of e-commerce will reach US$ 50.94 billion in 2032 and the CAGR in 2023 to 2032 is 12%.



Currently, Vietnam's retail market size is about US$250 billion, providing vast space for e-commerce development. The Vietnamese government has proposed a target to increase the share of e-commerce sales to 20% of total retail sales.

According to the Vietnam E-Commerce White Paper 2022, Vietnam's e-commerce market will reach US$39 billion by 2025, ranking second in Southeast Asia in terms of e-commerce growth. The growing e-commerce sector will provide opportunities for the country's foreign and local logistics services, particularly courier services.

The Vietnam E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA) predicts that Vietnam's e-commerce market will reach $23 billion by 2025. According to the Vietnamese government's plan, by 2025, the number of online shoppers will account for about 55% of the country's total population and the average annual spending will reach $600.



