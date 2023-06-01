New Frontier Data and Hearst Partnership Delivers All-in-One Mainstream Marketing and Customer Acquisition for the Cannabis Industry

WASHINGTON, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Frontier Data, the leader in actionable cannabis data and business intelligence, announced a new partnership with Hearst, one of the nation’s largest global, diversified information, services and media companies, creating an easy and affordable marketing onramp to mainstream media for cannabis retailers and brands.



The game-changing, all-in-one marketing and customer acquisition tool combines Hearst’s vast online and offline publishing capabilities with NXTeck’s precise cannabis audience targeting to provide cannabis companies with everything needed to identify, attract and acquire new customers. As cannabis use normalizes and societal acceptance grows, cannabis marketing can finally follow suit by engaging customers in trusted media channels.

“New Frontier Data’s goal of helping deliver a thousand new customers for every dispensary seems unattainable until you realize more than 90 percent of dispensaries have less than one percent market share,” said Gary Allen, New Frontier Data CEO. “To achieve this goal, we needed a partner whose media-buying capabilities match the scale of New Frontier Data’s customer targeting. Hearst fits that description to a tee.”

The longest active publishing company in the world, Hearst has guided cannabis companies’ marketing efforts in California, Colorado and elsewhere and perfectly complements NXTeck as the largest and most-trusted source of cannabis consumer targeting data. The partnership enables media-buying power on a scale the cannabis industry hasn’t experienced, while creating affordable access to brand messaging and creative capabilities.

“New Frontier Data’s NXTeck tool has provided us with incredible insight into our customers,” said Ryan Shiner, Chief Operating Officer for ReLeaf Shop. “The company is hands-on and very accessible; we never feel like we’re flying blind. Working with Hearst’s team and NXTeck has garnered us some serious credibility."

“Providing the cannabis industry a safe, efficient and understandable marketing onramp to mature publishers such as Twitter changes the game for cannabis brands seeking to engage new consumers,” said Jason Paredes, director of business development for The San Antonio Express-News, a division of Hearst. “New Frontier Data’s unmatched cannabis consumer data enables precise consumer targeting and message tailoring. With mainstream media, this moves cannabis marketing from the fringes to front and center.”

About New Frontier Data

New Frontier Data is the premier data, analytics and technology firm specializing in the global cannabis industry, delivering solutions that enable investors, operators, advertisers, brands, researchers and policy makers to assess, understand, engage and transact with the cannabis industry and its consumers.

Our mission is to inform policy and commercial activity for the global legal cannabis industry. We maintain a neutral position on the merits of cannabis legalization through comprehensive and transparent data analysis and projections that shape industry trends, dynamics, demand and opportunity drivers. Founded in 2014, New Frontier Data is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with a presence in Europe, Latin America and Africa. For more information about New Frontier Data, please visit us at https//www.NewFrontierData.com.

