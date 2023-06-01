New to The Street TV Signs 12 Part Series, Featuring Game Time Productions

NEW YORK, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Works' New to The Street TV will feature Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRNL) (dba – Game Time Productions) on its national syndicated and sponsored television program. The series will span 12 months introducing Game Time Productions’ business operations in sports podcasts, media, licensing, and merchandising.



New to The Street's professional anchors will interview Game Time’s management team to TV viewers. They will provide business details about the Company's growth model in creating sports podcast media content and sales/marketing for Game Time Watches, Game Time Bands and Game Time Media entities.

FMW Media will produce and broadcast the show and distribute commercial ads across all New to The Street syndicated and sponsored televised platforms on Newsmax, FOX Business Network , and Bloomberg TV , as a sponsored program. New to The Street will create and design each of Game Time's televised segues to keep its viewers informed and updated accordingly, bringing attention to business fundamentals and ongoing successes. All broadcasted shows will stream for 18 months on the New to The Street website, www . newtothestreet.com . New to The Street will provide social media marketing to further the reach of each broadcast.

The commercial ads will air on all the New to The Street syndicated and sponsored TV platforms.

"Over the next 12- months, viewers will understand Game Time's business model and growth. Game Time has active ongoing license agreements with the NFL, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, and WWE, along with several iconic athletes and brands," states Adam Pennington, CEO. "The upcoming New to The Street appearances are a fantastic opportunity for us to communicate our sports branding activities and content media productions. With industry-wide nonstop sports streaming and airings, Game Time sees potential upside growth organically within its business verticals. We will share more about our ongoing business with viewers on each New to The Street airing."

Subject to FINRA and state of Nevada approval, the Company is changing its current name to Game Time Productions. With 24/7 nonstop media and streaming of sports venues, the Company anticipates increasing its podcast streaming, sales, and brand growth/awareness.

Vince Caruso, CEO of FMW Media Corp. and the Creator / Producer of New to The Street TV, states, "I am excited to have GRNL on the show for a 12-part TV series. Gametime’s sports licensing agreements with some of the largest professional leagues are impressive. New to The Street looks forward to working with GRNL's management to create informative media presentations about the Company's growth and successes. All of us at New to The Street TV look forward to the opportunity for our televised audiences to get to know the Company and its representatives and to explain their business operations.

Game Time Productions' (OTCPINK: GRNL) interviews will air on New to The Street's syndicated and sponsored TV networks, Newsmax, Fox Business Network, and Bloomberg TV, as a sponsored program; expect future announcements on dates and times of the upcoming airings.

About Greenlite Ventures, Inc . (OTCPINK: GRNL):

Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRNL) ("Greenlite") (dba – Game Time Productions) is in the business of creating sports podcasting, and growing Game Time Watches, Game Time Brands, and Game Time Media. Game Time Productions recently entered the Sports Licensing and Merchandising markets by acquiring Game Time Watches and Game Time Bands. Game Time is the leader in licensed sports watches having active, ongoing license agreements with the NFL, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, and WWE, along with several iconic athletes and brands. GRNL also recently formed Game Time Media, Inc, to develop its podcast content and distribution networks and social media, public relations, and media outreach efforts.

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock prices. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

