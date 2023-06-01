New York, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Cabin Lighting Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464241/?utm_source=GNW

The global aircraft cabin lighting market is expected to grow from $1.29 billion in 2022 to $1.38 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The aircraft cabin lighting market is expected to reach $1.75 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.1%.



The aircraft cabin lighting market consists of sales of spotlights, ceiling lights, cockpit lights, and sign lights.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The aircraft cabin lighting refers to a lighting system that illuminates the passenger compartment of an aircraft.Interior lighting provides illumination for instruments, cockpits, cabins, and other sections occupied by crewmembers and passengers.



Certain special lights, such as indicator and warning lights, indicate the operation status of equipment.



North America was the largest region in the aircraft cabin lighting market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the aircraft cabin lighting market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing passenger air traffic is expected to propel the growth of the aircraft cabin lighting market going forward.Passenger air traffic refers to an increase in the number of passengers traveling by air over time that can be measured in a variety of ways, including the number of passengers carried by airlines, the number of flights operated, and the revenue generated by the air travel industry.



Aircraft cabin lighting plays an essential role in creating a comfortable and safe environment for passengers during a flight ultimately attracting customers and fuelling the need for enhanced aircraft cabin lighting. For instance, in February 2023, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a Canada-based association of world airlines, international passenger traffic increased by 152.7% in 2022 compared to 2021. Additionally, Asia-Pacific airlines reported an increase of 363.3% in full-year international traffic in 2022 compared to 2021, maintaining the highest year-over-year rate among the regions. Therefore, the increasing passenger air traffic is driving demand for the aircraft cabin lighting market.



Integration of micro-LED technology is a key trend gaining popularity in the aircraft cabin lighting market.Micro-LED technology refers to the technology that has the potential to create highly competent and great-looking flexible displays.



Major players operating in aircraft cabin lighting market are increasingly focusing on the integration of innovative technologies to strengthen their position in the market.For instance, in February 2023, Collins Aerospace, a US-based manufacturer of aerospace and defense products, introduced Elements business class suite and Secant Luminous Panel on-board, the A350 fleet of STARLUX Airlines with micro-LED technology.



The new technology displays custom lighting arrays, video content, and imagery, transforming previously blank cabin spaces into an illuminated canvas. Aircraft operators can combine the panels into the cabin lighting environment, adapt their capabilities for branding and marketing opportunities and use them as a standalone statement piece.



In August 2022, Heads Up Technologies Inc., a US-based manufacturer of lighting systems and cabin management systems, acquired STG Aerospace for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Heads Up aims to expand its collective lighting solutions to meet critical OEM and operator needs across the entire aviation market. STG Aerospace is a UK-based company that develops innovative and cost-effective lighting solutions for the aviation industry, including cabin lighting and photoluminescent path marking systems.



The countries covered in the aircraft cabin lighting market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

