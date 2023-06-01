Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. Completes Private Placement

TORONTO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. (CSE: NICO/OTCQB: NICLF) ("Class 1 Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) pursuant to which it has issued an aggregate of 8,333,332 common shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.12 per Share to raise aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1,000,000. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for general corporate purposes.



The Shares are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on October 2, 2023.

About Class 1 Nickel

Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited (CSE: NICO/OTCQB: NICLF) is a mineral resource company focused on the development of its 100% owned Alexo-Dundonald Property, a portfolio of komatiite hosted magmatic nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide Mineral Resources located near the City of Timmins, Ontario. The Corporation also owns the Somanike komatiite-hosted nickel-copper sulphide property in Quebec, which includes the famous Marbridge Nickel Mine, as well as additional property interests.

