Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Outlook Report 2023-2029: Growing Complexities in Managing Security Threats & Growing Incidence of Data Breaches to Bolster Growth

The Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market size is expected to reach $2.5 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 31.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



Platforms or systems that automate security assessment by simulating actual attack scenarios are known as automated breach and attack simulation solutions. End users can increase data protection by using these technologies to find security flaws in the current security framework. In addition, ABAS is a computerized method that mimics actual cyberattacks and aids organizations in understanding their security posture & locating potential holes.



The automated breach and attack simulation market is expanding due to the rising complexity of managing security risks and the spike in need for prioritizing security investments.

Also, the market for automated breach and assault simulation is expanding favorably as the number of cyberattacks increases globally. On the other hand, it's anticipated that the rise in digitalization initiatives will present lucrative chances for the growth of the automated breach and attack simulation market during the forecast period.



Due to escalating security investments and concerns over compliance with security requirements, the market for automated breach & attack simulation is anticipated to expand globally. By modeling actual attack situations, the automated breach and attack simulation solutions are the platforms or technologies that make it possible to automate security assessment. These solutions enhance data security by assisting users in finding flaws in the current security system.



The volume of industrial data is growing, and there is a growing need for analytics tools and solutions to strengthen organizational security and improve facility operations. These are the main drivers of market growth. The automated breach and simulation solutions can be used to launch automated attacks, frequently utilized to launch unexpected or planned simulated attacks.

To launch complex assaults and evaluate the condition of an organization's cybersecurity infrastructure, they have artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities.

Growing incidence of data breaches driving the rising need for ABAS solutions

Numerous layers of preventive measures should ideally be included in any sound network architecture. The network architecture must have preventive and investigative controls in addition to the former. The majority of cyberattacks cannot be prevented. Despite the firewall's ability to block specific types of traffic from entering the network, preventive techniques may fail to identify and stop such attacks.

When harmful or illegal traffic enters the system while evading security measures, the logs may not show that it did so. To detect an impending attack, these harmful entries are not examined. As a result, to recognize and stop such assaults, solid network architecture and automated breach and attack simulation solutions are required.

Growing complexities in managing security threats

Continuous and rapid increases in the digitization of business could be observed globally, increasing the number of application-based solutions. However, no such solutions have resolved all application-related security issues. The simulated platform is effective in resolving the issues and aiding in the system's vulnerability investigation.

In addition, once a vulnerability has been identified, developers can readily protect the enterprise system from the identified vulnerabilities. Due to this growing complexity in managing security threats, the need for automated breach and attack simulation solutions arises, leading to market expansion.

Dearth of skilled professionals

A pricey service is penetration testing. Both service providers & client firms may suffer financial losses if penetration testing is not done correctly. Several employers say there is a scarcity of cybersecurity professionals, and they think this shortfall directly impacts their businesses.

This highlights the necessity for proper and better security professional training, which will close the skill gap and produce the necessary competence for locating and assessing cyberattacks. The lack of security professionals could slow the market's expansion.

Key companies profiled in the report include

Qualys, Inc.

Rapid7, Inc. (IntSights)

Sophos Group PLC (Thoma Bravo)

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Skybox Security, Inc.

NopSec.com, Inc.

ReliaQuest, LLC

SCYTHE Inc.

CyCognito Ltd.

FireEye, Inc.

By Offering

Platforms & Tools

Services

By Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud

By End-user

Enterprises & Data Centers

Managed Service Providers

By Application

Configuration Management

Threat Management

Patch Management

Others

