Global Insect Protein Market Size To Worth USD 6.8 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 25.5%

New York, United States , June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Insect Protein Market Size is to grow from USD 0.7 Billion in 2022 to USD 6.8 Billion By 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.5% during the projected period. Demand for insect protein is projected to be fueled by rising consumer awareness about the consumption of nutritional food products and a growing preference for healthier lifestyles during the forecast period. Increased consumer health awareness has increased demand for nutritious and healthy food goods, creating opportunities for producers in a variety of industries to provide such food products.

Insect protein is gaining popularity as a sustainable and nutritious alternative to traditional animal protein sources. It is derived from various insect species such as mealworms and black soldier flies. The growing demand for sustainable food solutions is one of the primary drivers of market growth. In comparison to conventional livestock farming, insect protein production requires significantly less land, water, and feed. Companies in the insect protein market are investing in R&D to create innovative products that will appeal to a diverse range of consumers. They are working to improve the taste, texture, and overall palatability of insect-based foods by developing new processing techniques. Insect protein is also being used in a variety of food products, including protein bars, snacks, pasta, and burgers. This diversification of insect protein products has increased consumer availability and accessibility. However, when compared to traditional protein sources, insect protein products frequently face price competitiveness challenges. Due to factors such as feed costs, infrastructure, and regulatory compliance, the cost of insect production, particularly at smaller scales, can be relatively high. Improving price competitiveness will require lowering production costs through technological advancements, economies of scale, and efficient farming methods.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 137 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Insect Protein Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Nutrition, Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics), By Insect Type (Cricket, Grasshoppers, Ants, Mealworms, Black Soldier Flies, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

The food & beverages segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global insect protein market during the forecast period.

The global insect protein market is divided into four applications: food & beverages, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical & cosmetics, and others. Among these, the food and beverages segment are projected to account for the majority share of the global insect protein market throughout the forecast period. This segment's growth has been fueled by rising consumer demand for sustainable protein sources, as well as the development of innovative insect protein-based food products.

The cricket segment is expected to grow at the highest pace in the global insect protein market over the forecast period.

The global insect protein market is classified into crickets, grasshoppers, ants, mealworms, black soldier flies, and others. Cricket is projected to expand at the fastest rate in the global insect protein market over the forecast period. The reason for their popularity is that they are widely available, have a pleasant flavor profile, and are well-established in the food industry.

The offline segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global insect protein market during the forecast period.

The global insect protein market is classified as offline or online based on the distribution channel. The offline segment is projected to account for the majority share of the global insect protein market throughout the forecast period. The dominance of the offline distribution channel is primarily driven by demand from developing countries.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the global insect protein market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global insect protein market during the forecast period. In North America, increasing awareness about the environmental impact of traditional livestock farming, combined with a strong emphasis on health and wellness, has fueled the adoption of insect protein. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the global insect protein market. In countries such as China, Thailand, and Vietnam, increasing populations, changing dietary patterns, and urbanization have led to an increase in insect protein production and consumption.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Insect Protein Market include EnviroFlight, InnovaFeed, HEXAFLY, Protix, Global Bugs, Entomo Farms, Ynsect, Aspire Food Group, Chapul, Goterra, Nutrition Technologies, and Others.

Recent Developments

In April 2022, Global Bugs has established an agreement with Innovative Natural Solutions. Global Bugs Asia (GBA) and Innovative Natural Solutions (INS) collaborate to promote, support, manufacture, and distribute nutritious food items made from plant-based components and crickets.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Insect Protein Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Insect Protein Market, By Application

Food & Beverages

Animal Nutrition

Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics

Global Insect Protein Market, By Insect Type

Cricket

Grasshoppers

Ants

Mealworms

Black Soldier Flies

Others

Global Insect Protein Market, By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Global Insect Protein Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



