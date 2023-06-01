New York, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aerospace & Defense Ducting Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464239/?utm_source=GNW





The global aerospace and defense ducting market is expected to grow from $5.18 billion in 2022 to $5.40 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, and affecting many markets across the globe. The aerospace and defense ducting market is expected to reach $6.21 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.6%.



The aerospace and defense ducting market consists of the sale of stainless-steel ducts, titanium ducts, alloy ducts, nickel ducts, and composite ducts.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Aerospace and defense ducting is a specialized tubing or channel used for transferring air, gases, and liquids from one point to another point within an aircraft, spacecraft, or military vehicle. They play a crucial part in an aircraft’s performance by dispersing air to guarantee adequate temperature regulation, ventilation, humidity control, and noise reduction.



North America was the largest region in the aerospace and defense ducting market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the aerospace and defense ducting market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of ducts used in aerospace and defense ducting include rigid, semi-rigid and flexible.A rigid duct refers to a duct having a fixed shape and is made up of materials like aluminum, stainless steel, or composite materials.



They are produced using different material types such as titanium ducts, stainless steel ducts, nickel alloy ducts and composite ducts that are applied at high and low pressures for applications in commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter and military aircraft.



The rise in aircraft production is expected to propel the growth of the aerospace and defense ducting market going forward.The rise in aircraft production refers to an increase in the number of aircraft being manufactured.



This shift is due to the growing demand for air travel, the need for the replacement of aging aircraft, and the introduction of new aircraft models.The aerospace and defense ducting helps in aircraft production by providing ducting tubes, channels, and ducting systems that enable ventilation, air conditioning, heating, and fuel transfer within an aircraft.



For instance, in January 2023, according to an article published by Airbus SE, a Netherlands-based manufacturer and developer of aerospace services, solutions, and products, in 2022, the business delivered 661 commercial aircraft to 84 customers and received 1,078 gross new orders.Airbus had a backlog of 7,239 aircraft as of December 2022.



In 2022, the company supplied 84 customers with 661 deliveries, an 8 percent increase over 2021. Therefore, the rise in the production of aircraft is driving the growth of the aerospace and defense ducting market.



The development of in-house testing facilities is a key trend gaining popularity in the aerospace and defense ducting market.Companies operating in the aerospace and defense ducting market are focusing on developing in-house testing facilities to develop and test new ducting designs, evaluate their performance, and identify areas of improvement.



For instance, in November 2022, Bellatrix Aerospace, an India-based aerospace and small satellite manufacturer, established a new facility to speed up prototype and model rollouts, supporting their testing lab incubated at the Indian Institute of Science. (IISc). The facility will be utilized for rapid prototyping and fabrication, allowing the company to release more models more quickly. It would supplement their existing lab at IISc, where they have previously tested all of their systems and technologies.



In February 2020, TriMas a US-based aerospace products manufacturer acquired RSA Engineered Products LLC for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition broadens and enriches TriMas’s portfolio by adding highly engineered, complex, and proprietary aerospace and defense ducting products.



RSA Engineered Products LLC is a US-based manufacturer of aircraft ducting, connectors, and converters for aerospace and defense application.



The countries covered in the aerospace and defense ducting market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



