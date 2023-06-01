Global Exam Preparation and Tutoring Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Distance-learning Courses Fuels the Sector

Dublin, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exam Preparation And Tutoring Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global exam preparation and tutoring market is expected to grow from $66.12 billion in 2022 to $70.67 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The exam preparation and tutoring market is expected to reach $87.78 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Major players in the exam preparation and tutoring market are Chegg Inc., Tutor.com Inc., Wyzant Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., TakeLessons, Varsity Tutors, Preply Inc., ArborBridge Inc., BenchPrep, Mathnasium, Tutor Doctor, Tutoring Club LLC, Sylvan Learning LLC, TAL Education Group, Skooli Inc., GradeStack Learning Pvt. Ltd., and Catapult Learning LLC.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the coronavirus and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Exam preparation and tutoring refer to the act of teaching or instructing to improve the performance of a student by following a standardized set of instruction. These are used to build critical thinking abilities, increase confidence, and improve subject comprehension. Tutoring gives students one-on-one attention and a personalized learning experience.



The main types of tutoring included in exam preparation and tutoring are structured tutoring and on-demand tutoring. Structured tutoring refers to a teaching approach in which a tutor provides a learner with organized and systematic instruction in a specific subject or skill. The styles of tutoring includes test preparation services and subject tutoring services. Several types of course duration services are included, such as test preparation service and subject tutoring service, which are used by several end-users, such as K-12, higher education, and corporate or professional training.



The exam preparation and tutoring market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides exam preparation and tutoring market statistics, including exam preparation and tutoring industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a exam preparation and tutoring market share, detailed exam preparation and tutoring market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the exam preparation and tutoring industry. This exam preparation and tutoring market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the exam preparation and tutoring market. Companies operating in the exam preparation and tutoring market are introducing new technologies to develop innovative products to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in March 2022, Vedantu, an India-based tutoring platform specializing in academic tutoring services, launched the Whiteboard Audio Video Environment (W.A.V.E. 2.0), a technologically advanced online learning platform. The W.A.V.E. platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to measure over one hundred parameters in real-time, resulting in improved student engagement, teaching effectiveness, and learning outcomes.

The technology provides accurate insights by utilizing face recognition, content analysis, whiteboard usage analysis, verbal interaction analysis, doubt analysis, tone analysis, sentiment analysis, and other advanced techniques. According to the company, the patented technology is anticipated to completely revolutionize the learning process and performance evaluation.



In February 2023, Study.com LLC, a US-based tutoring company specializing in online learning, acquired Enhanced Prep for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Study.com aims to expand its reach in providing high-dose tutoring services and combine its online platform with Enhanced Prep's exceptional tutoring services, enabling the provision of personalized learning on a large scale. Enhanced Prep is a US-based virtual tutoring company that specializes in exam and test preparation.



North America was the largest region in the exam preparation and tutoring market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in exam preparation and tutoring report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the exam preparation and tutoring market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The increasing demand for distance-learning courses is expected to propel the growth of the exam preparation and tutoring market going forward. Distance-learning courses refer to educational courses that enable students to learn remotely from a location other than the educational institution, using technology to access course materials and communicate with instructors and peers. Online course students, like all other students, require ongoing tutor help in distance learning to keep them engaged and motivated.

Additionally, in January 2022, according to World Economic Forum, a Switzerland-based international non-governmental and lobbying organisation, the number of new enrollments in Coursera's distance learning courses has tripled, reaching 71 million in 2020 and 92 million in 2021. Therefore, the increasing demand for distance-learning courses is driving the growth of the exam preparation and tutoring market.



The exam preparation and tutoring market includes revenues earned by entities by providing test preparation and tutoring services, educational courses, and educational material. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $70.67 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $87.78 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Exam Preparation And Tutoring Market Characteristics



3. Exam Preparation And Tutoring Market Trends And Strategies



4. Exam Preparation And Tutoring Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Exam Preparation And Tutoring Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Exam Preparation And Tutoring Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Exam Preparation And Tutoring Market



5. Exam Preparation And Tutoring Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Exam Preparation And Tutoring Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Exam Preparation And Tutoring Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Exam Preparation And Tutoring Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Exam Preparation And Tutoring Market, Segmentation By Tutoring Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Structured Tutoring

On-demand Tutoring

6.2. Global Exam Preparation And Tutoring Market, Segmentation By Tutoring Style, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Test Preparation Service

Subject Tutoring Service

6.3. Global Exam Preparation And Tutoring Market, Segmentation By Course Duration, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Test Preparation Service

Subject Tutoring Service

6.4. Global Exam Preparation And Tutoring Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

K-12

Higher Education

Corporate Or Professional Training

7. Exam Preparation And Tutoring Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Exam Preparation And Tutoring Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Exam Preparation And Tutoring Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5qtbt0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment