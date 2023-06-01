Global Arsenic Market Report 2023: Rising use of Arsenic in the Glass Industry Drives Growth

Dublin, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Arsenic Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global arsenic market is expected to grow from $2.72 billion in 2022 to $2.79 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%. The arsenic market is expected to reach $3.26 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4%.

Major players in the arsenic market are Chenzhou Chenxi Metals Co. Ltd, Xilan Chemicals Co. Ltd., Pallav Chemicals & Solvents Pvt. Ltd., Lonza, Recylex Group, Furukawa Co. Ltd, Amalgamet Canada LP, Yangzhou Zhongtianli New Material Co. Ltd., PPM Reinstmetalle Osterwieck GmbH, Emeishan Jiamei High Purity Material Co. Ltd., Noah Chemicals, High Purity Material Co. Ltd., ProChem Inc., ALB Materials Inc, and Mil-Spec Industries.

Arsenic refers to an element and a widely distributed naturally occurring mineral. It is a metalloid, meaning it has properties of both metals and non-metals. It serves as an alloying agent and is also used in the manufacture of glass, pigments, textiles, paper, metal adhesives, wood preservatives, and ammunition.



The main types of arsenic are organic arsenic, inorganic arsenic, and arsine gas. Organic arsenic refers to substances that include covalently bonded arsenic atoms, which are used to create fungicides, weed killers, and insecticides. The purity includes high-purity arsenic (5n5), 0.99 (6n), 0.985 (7n), and others used for various applications including agricultural timber and poles, building and fencing, utility poles, highways, and others.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the arsenic market. Major companies operating in the arsenic market are focused on developing new arsenic-based products to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in September 2021, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, a US-based manufacturer and supplier of generic pharmaceuticals, launched arsenic trioxide injection. The unique feature of this injection is its ability to induce remission and consolidation in acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL) patients, or who have relapsed from it, and whose APL is distinguished by the presence of the t(15;17) translocation.



In October 2022, Bone Therapeutics, a Germany-based bone cell therapy company, acquired Medsenic for $43 million (40 million euros). The acquisition of Medsenic is anticipated to increase Bone Therapeutics' allogeneic cell therapy-based product portfolio in orthopaedics by medications to treat systemic autoimmune illnesses like cGvHD (chronic Graft versus Host Disease), lupus, and sclerosis. Medsenic is a Germany-based developer and manufacturer of a formulation of arsenic trioxide.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the arsenic market in 2022. The regions covered in arsenic report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the arsenic market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The rising use of arsenic in the glass industry is expected to boost the growth of the arsenic market going forward. Glass refers to an inorganic solid material that is often clear or translucent, hard, brittle, and resistant to the elements. Arsenic is used as a fining agent in the glassmaking process to improve the clarity and color of glass.

For instance, according to the International Energy Agency, a France-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, in 2021, in comparison to the base case, the demand is anticipated to increase by two times by 2040. Additionally, the demand for arsenic accounts for about 25% of the world's production. Therefore, the rising use of arsenic in the glass industry is driving the growth of the arsenic market.



The arsenic market consists of sales of methylarsonic acid, arsanilic acid, arsenobetaine, and dimethylarsinic acid (cacodylic acid). Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

