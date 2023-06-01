Celebrating 30 years of the Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF

English French

TORONTO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF is the largest fundraising event in Canada that brings together the type 1 diabetes (T1D) community to raise funds for T1D research. A fun-filled family and community celebration, the Walk has raised more than $137 million to date making it one of the longest running and most successful fundraising events in Canada.



Throughout the month of June, more than 40 Walk events will be held across the country. The collective fundraising goal is $3.1 million that will go towards research into cures for this disease. This year is the 30th anniversary of the Walk and JDRF is proud to celebrate three decades of progress, commitment, and improving lives for people affected by T1D.

T1D is an autoimmune disease that affects close to 300,000 Canadians. For over 100 years, the only available treatment has been insulin, and even with careful management there is the risk of diabetes-related complications like kidney failure, blindness, amputation and even death. Canada has one of the fastest-growing rates of diagnosis in the world, and we don’t know why. There is currently no disease-modifying therapy and no cure. Continued investment in ground-breaking research, such as stem cell-based treatments that can produce insulin in those living with the disease, is crucial for improved treatments and cures.

“There is nothing quite like the Walk. It is truly inspiring to see the passion and dedication of our type 1 diabetes families and their resolve to both support each other and help us get closer to a world free from this disease,” said Dave Prowten, President and CEO of JDRF Canada. “We have seen so much progress in type 1 diabetes research over the past 30 years, from new devices and technology, to significant advances in stem cell therapies, and developments in screening that mean we may one day be able to stop the disease before it can even start. Funds raised from the Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF will help to accelerate the pace of the most promising type 1 diabetes research.”

Abbott’s Diabetes Care division has returned as the Walk’s National Premiere Partner.

“At Abbott, we continually strive to make a meaningful difference and improve the health and quality of life for Canadians living with diabetes,” says Marie-Flore Nabor, Divisional Vice President, Canada-Latin America Region, Diabetes Care. “This commitment extends beyond our life-changing technologies to include long-standing partnerships and support for JDRF and the families of those living with type 1 diabetes.”

Sun Life has been a national sponsor of the Walk since 2014 and national title sponsor since 2018.

“With diabetes on the rise in Canada, it’s important to continue to focus on prevention, care, research and building awareness for the disease,” said Dave Jones, President, Sun Life Health. “The JDRF Walk is a long-standing fundraiser that helps bring people from across Canada together to raise funds for those living with type 1 diabetes. It’s programs like these that help build healthier and more sustainable communities.”

