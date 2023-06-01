Union Square Travel Agency: A Cannabis Store and Doobie Team Up to Expand Cannabis Delivery across New York’s Five Boroughs and The Hamptons

Two Companies to Bring New Yorkers the Fastest Cannabis Delivery Times, Widest Selection of State-Legal Cannabis Products, Live Real-Time Customer Service and Largest Cannabis Delivery Area Set to Roll Out Over the Course of the Summer



Cannabis Delivery Service Kicks Off via trydoobie.com on Thursday, June 1 across Manhattan and in Brooklyn’s DUMBO and Williamsburg and Will Also Be Showcased at the Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition at the Javits Center



NEW YORK, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doobie (“Doobie” or “Company”), a national cannabis delivery service, and Union Square Travel Agency: A Cannabis Store (“USQTA” or “Dispensary”), a Manhattan-based cannabis dispensary, have partnered up to expand cannabis delivery across New York’s five boroughs and the Hamptons over the course of the summer. Currently, consumers 21 years and older, located across Manhattan and in Brooklyn’s DUMBO and Williamsburg, can order state-regulated cannabis products from trydoobie.com, and have them delivered to their doorstep and scheduled at their convenience until 10:00 p.m.

“Working with Doobie will allow us to expand USQTA’s retail trade zone significantly, especially as the summer season kicks off,” said USQTA CEO and Co-Founder Paul Yau. “Whether New Yorkers move to the beach or stay here at home, they will be able to purchase their favorite USQTA products wherever they are in the Metro Area.”



“By teaming up with USQTA, we hope to deliver New Yorkers moments of happiness,” said Doobie Cofounder Jessie Powell. “Our collaboration will expand access to cannabis products and provide quick, convenient, safe and low-cost deliveries to all customers as we expand throughout New York City, Nassau and Suffolk Counties.”

Doobie’s streamlined, mobile-optimized shopping experience enables USQTA customers to browse popular cannabis products by category or brands as well as speak with expert consultants, who are available to answer any questions, via chat and phone at 1-888-8DOOBIE.

The cannabis delivery service also tracks and manages inventory, provides on-demand customer support, facilitates payments and pushes delivery updates to customers. Once selections are made, customers can head to the checkout, and purchase the selected items. Once the order is placed, Doobie sends the customer a series of reassuring text updates during delivery.



The new cannabis delivery service will also be showcased at the Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (“CWCBExpo”) at the Javits Center. CWCBExpo attendees can place their orders via trydoobie.com as well as visit the USQTA booth located at Javits Hall 3A, Booth 243.

About Union Square Travel Agency: A Cannabis Store

The Union Square Travel Agency is a purpose-driven cannabis dispensary that redirects more than half of all proceeds to the not for profit, The Doe Fund. We are a New York birthed company that believes in the legalization of cannabis, and that the cannabis industry should help to repair the damage done by the War on Drugs. We are New Yorkers who are committed to giving back. We support BIPOC-, women- and LGBTQ-owned brands. We hire formerly incarcerated and legacy operators with support from our community partners. We also believe that a cannabis dispensary should serve a diverse clientele and a discerning customer who values quality and safe consumption. We celebrate design, innovation, and education, and want to create spaces that can help transport all those who visit – to a better world and a higher plane of consciousness.

About Doobie

Doobie is a woman-owned and co-founded leading national cannabis delivery service that provides consumers with convenient and safe access to cannabis. Doobie's carefully curated selection of products offers something for all consumers and takes the guesswork out of the cannabis purchasing process. As a customer-driven cannabis platform, Doobie has implemented a user-friendly interface to streamline both the ordering and delivery process. The company currently operates in California, Massachusetts, and Missouri. To learn more, visit trydoobie.com or call 1-888-8DOOBIE (1-888-836-6243) and follow Doobie on Instagram, Facebook, and Linkedin.



