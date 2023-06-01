Istation celebrates 25 years of educational excellence

Dallas, TX, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Istation, a leader in educational technology, is proud to celebrate its 25th anniversary this year. For more than two decades, educators have turned to Istation as an all-in-one solution for online assessment, instruction, and personalized learning. With more than 17 million students served, Istation has become a leading provider of engaging, game-like learning in reading, math, and Spanish literacy.

For 25 years Istation has been pioneering computer-adaptive assessments with instant feedback to help educators make data-driven decisions. Today, Istation provides research-based, time-saving tools to elevate teacher expertise in over 1,200 districts and 6,000 schools.

Istation will continue its expansion throughout the year with a focus on designing next-generation content that empowers learners to take ownership of their learning.

“Istation’s 25th anniversary marks a significant milestone in our history and shows Istation has stood the test of time through an ever-evolving educational landscape,” said Chief Technology Officer Bill Lowrey. “There’s never been more demand for personalized, innovative learning solutions than right now. Istation has solidified itself as a leader in the space with tremendous growth potential. We’re excited about what we’ve accomplished thus far, and I look forward to making the world better for kids and making educators’ lives easier.”

As part of its 25th-anniversary celebration, Istation is giving back to the community in these ways:

Employees will partner with Lovepacs for a service event to prevent food-insecure children in the community from going hungry during school breaks on June 9.

A free webinar for educational leaders centered on building strong school communities is scheduled for June 15 at 1:00 p.m. CT.

There will also be a special event at the 2023 International Society for Technology and Education (ISTE) live conference.

“This year we’re serving over 2 million students,” said Istation Chairman and CEO Richard Collins. “We remain firmly committed to our mission of supporting educators, empowering students, and changing lives. We look forward to continuing to deliver the best product for our kids and teachers to make a difference for them.”

