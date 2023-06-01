Caffeinated Roasted Coffee Global Market Report 2023: Growing Popularity of Coffee Among Millennials Fuels the Sector

Dublin, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Caffeinated Roasted Coffee Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global caffeinated roasted coffee market is expected to grow from $32.79 billion in 2022 to $35.41 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The caffeinated roasted coffee market is expected to reach $45.08 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Major players in the caffeinated roasted coffee market are Nestle S.A., The J.M. Smucker Company, Luigi Lavazza SPA, Starbucks Corporation, JDE Peet's N.V., Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A, Strauss Coffee BV, Ajinomoto AGF Inc., Bewley's, Keurig Green Mountain Inc., Fresh Roasted Coffee LLC, Heinz Company Brands LLC, Graffeo Coffee Roasting, UCC Ueshima Coffee Co. Ltd, and Folgers Coffee.

Caffeinated roasted coffee refers to a type of coffee made from roasted coffee beans that contain caffeine, a natural stimulant known for increasing alertness and decreasing fatigue.



The main types of caffeinated roasted coffee are arabica and robusta. Arabica refers to a type of coffee made from roasted beans of the Coffee arabica plant. The various distribution channels involved are offline and online which are used for cafes and bars, hotels and restaurants and others.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the caffeinated roasted coffee market. Major companies operating in the caffeinated roasted coffee market are introducing new technologies to develop innovative products to sustain in the market.

For instance, in February 2022, Bellwether Coffee, a US-based coffee roasting tech company, launched its next-generation automated coffee roasting system. The Series 2 Bellwether Automated Roasting System, which includes new zero-emission technology, produces artisan-quality results without the use of gas lines or ventilation. It's efficient and user-friendly, with 50% more roasting capacity, a 24-inch touchscreen, and an online marketplace.



In January 2021, Stonewall Kitchen, a US-based specialty food producer acquired Vermont Coffee Company for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Stonewall Kitchen aims to expand its product offerings by developing high-quality and premium coffee products for specific customer segments. Vermont Coffee Company is a US-based organic coffee roaster company specializing in blending high-quality certified organic arabica coffee.



Europe was the largest region in the caffeinated roasted coffee market in 2022. Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in caffeinated roasted coffee report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the caffeinated roasted coffee market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The growing popularity of coffee among millennials is propelling the growth of the caffeinated roasted coffee market. Millennials are the demographic cohort generally defined as individuals born between 1981 and 1996 (age group of 25-39 years). Millennial coffee consumption is shaped by various factors, including a preference for alternative health options, demand for better quality coffee offerings, and convenience, ultimately contributing to the growth of coffee consumption.

For instance, in 2021, according to the National Coffee Data Trends (NCDT) Fall Report published by the National Coffee Association, a US-based non-profit membership-based organization, there was a substantial rise in coffee consumption among the younger demographic, particularly among the millennials, with 65% of the total coffee consumption in 2021, while 49% of 25-to-39-year-olds increased the consumption of specialty coffee, driving sales in the specialty coffee segment. Therefore, the growing popularity of coffee among millennials is driving the growth of the caffeinated roasted coffee market.



The caffeinated roasted coffee market consists of sales of dark roast coffee beans, light roast coffee beans, ground coffee beans, whole coffee beans and coffee pads and pods. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $35.41 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $45.08 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Caffeinated Roasted Coffee Market Characteristics



3. Caffeinated Roasted Coffee Market Trends And Strategies



4. Caffeinated Roasted Coffee Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Caffeinated Roasted Coffee Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Caffeinated Roasted Coffee Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Caffeinated Roasted Coffee Market



5. Caffeinated Roasted Coffee Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Caffeinated Roasted Coffee Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Caffeinated Roasted Coffee Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Caffeinated Roasted Coffee Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Caffeinated Roasted Coffee Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Arabica

Robusta

6.2. Global Caffeinated Roasted Coffee Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Offline

Online

6.3. Global Caffeinated Roasted Coffee Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Cafes And Bars

Hotel And Restaurants

Other Applications

7. Caffeinated Roasted Coffee Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Caffeinated Roasted Coffee Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Caffeinated Roasted Coffee Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

