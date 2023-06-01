HEINEKEN appoints new Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Amsterdam, 1 June 2023 - Heineken N.V. (HEINEKEN) today announces that Stacey Tank, Chief Transformation and Corporate Affairs Officer, has decided to leave HEINEKEN to re-join her family who moved to the United States a year ago due to the illness of one of her children. Her last day in the business will be 4 August 2023. Stacey will be replaced by Joanna Price as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer from 1 July 2023. Joanna will join HEINEKEN's Executive Team, reporting to Dolf van den Brink, HEINEKEN’s CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board. Her role as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer encompasses the areas of Government Affairs and Public Policy, Sustainable Development and Global Communications.

Stacey Tank

Stacey re-joined the business and joined HEINEKEN's Executive Team in June 2020. Over the last three years Stacey has revitalised and restructured the global Corporate Affairs Function. She played a pivotal role in the development of our EverGreen strategy and established the new Global Transformation Network to drive engagement, change management, deployment and delivery of our strategy and our key strategic projects. Stacey showed great personal leadership and commitment in the development, launch and deployment of our very ambitious Brewing a Better World strategy including targets towards net zero in 2030. This work has set the business on the right course on environmental and social sustainability for the years to come.

Stacey has over two decades of experience in global businesses in senior management roles. She first joined the HEINEKEN in 2012, where she ran the Corporate Relations function at HEINEKEN USA until 2015. She then moved to The Home Depot, the world’s largest home improvement retailer, as Chief Communications Officer and the President of The Home Depot Foundation. From 2018 to 2020, she led their Installation Services and Measurement Services businesses, being responsible for several billion dollars in annual sales and over 5,000 employees. In 2020 she returned to HEINEKEN in her current role and moved to the Netherlands.

Dolf van den Brink, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board, commented: “It is with mixed feelings that I say farewell to Stacey. It is the second time we have worked together, and she has made a huge impact on our business. At the same time, I fully support her wish to return to the USA with her family. Stacey has been a valuable part of our Executive Team, bringing broad business perspectives, strong judgement, and clear values. She can be very proud of the ambitious sustainability agenda that she has led and the establishment of the Transformation Network to drive our EverGreen strategy. I would like to express my gratitude to Stacey and wish her all the best for the future.”

Joanna Price

Joanna is a senior business leader with more than 20 years of global experience working with companies to improve their reputation and drive growth. She has a track record in transformational change, deep professional experience in external and internal communications, sustainable development, and government affairs. She has demonstrated strong cultural agility operating across developed and developing markets. Her career has taken her to Australia, Hong Kong, China, and the USA in local, regional and global corporate affairs roles with increasing scope and complexity.

She joins HEINEKEN from The Coca-Cola Company where she was the North American Senior Vice President for Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, based in Atlanta, Georgia. An Australian citizen, Joanna started her career in marketing in News Corp Australia followed by AC Nielsen. She joined Kellogg’s in 1998 and was promoted to Director of Nutrition and Consumer Insight.

Joanna’s 20-year career in Corporate Affairs with Coca-Cola began in 2003 in Australia, where she was quickly moved into more senior roles, before being promoted to Group Director, Asia Pacific Public Affairs and Communications in 2011, based in Shanghai. Three years later she moved to the headquarters in the USA, where she became Global VP Communications. Joanna has a sincere passion and drive for the sustainability agenda and during her tenure at Coca-Cola, she has played a pivotal role driving change and transformation across some of their most important strategic pillars, including the total beverage/reduced sugar strategy and World Without Waste.

Dolf van den Brink, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board, commented: “I am very pleased to welcome Joanna to HEINEKEN. She has an excellent track record in Corporate Affairs operating across different countries and regions, building and leading high performing teams. Joanna has managed complex communications landscapes in China and the USA and played a leading role in responding to high profile media and political issues. Her business acumen, strong transformation track record and outstanding corporate affairs experience will be a valuable addition to our business and the Executive Team.”

At this time, HEINEKEN will also split the Corporate Affairs Function and the Transformation Network. Jasper Hamaker, Senior Director Global Transformation, will now report directly to Dolf van den Brink.

