Key Digital Marketing Metrics of Pharma Assets in Psoriasis, 2023: Branded Websites for Patients and HCPs, Unbranded Websites, and Social Media Accounts

This report assesses key digital marketing metrics of pharma assets in PsO, including branded websites for patients and HCPs, Unbranded websites, and social media accounts

AbbVie's Skyrizi.com achieved the highest total traffic across branded PsO patient sites in the US, with almost 7.2 million visitors between January 2022 - December 2022. This was followed by Novartis's Cosentyx.com (3.3 million visits) and AbbVie's Humira.com (2.3 million visits). Amgen spent the most on digital display advertising (DDA) for Otezla.com at approximately $3.8 million, followed by Enbrel.com at approximately $3 million. Cosentyx.com was supported by the most paid search engine optimization (SEO) at over 5,460 keywords, followed by Otezla.com (5,440) and Stelarainfo.com (4,080).



Amgen's Enbrelpro.com achieved the highest traffic across branded PsO HCP sites in the US, with over 483,000 visits between January 2022 - December 2022. This was followed by Amgen's Otezlapro.com (192,000 visits), AbbVie's Skyrizihcp.com (120,000 visits), and BMS' Sotyktuhcp.com (117,000 visits) which only launched in September 2022. For DDA, Amgen spent the most on Enbrelpro.com at approximately $268,000 and Otezlapro.com at $193,000. Otezlapro.com was also supported by the most paid SEO at over 7,800 keywords, followed by Enbrelpro.com (4,100) and BMS's Sotyktuhcp.com (2,220).



AbbVie's Psoriasis.com had the highest traffic of all unbranded PsO sites in the US, with over 299,000 visitors from January 2022 to December 2022. The highest proportion of traffic to unbranded PsO websites in the US originated from direct search, followed by organic. Amgen spent the most on DDA for its Amgeninflammation.com at approximately $10,000, while AbbVie's Psoriasis.com was supported by the most paid SEO at 680 keywords.



Between January 2022 - December 2022, 435 social media posts related to PsO were detected from pharma companies in the US, including Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Eli Lilly, Novartis, AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Amgen. The post with the highest interaction (8.7%) was from Arcutis Biotherapeutics Twitter account, which promoted the FDA approval of Zoryve for the treatment of adults and adolescents with plaque PsO.



AbbVie's Abbvie-care.de achieved the highest total traffic across PsO branded sites in EUCAN, with over 751,000 visitors between January 2022 - December 2022. This was followed by Janssen's Askaboutstelara.ca (261,000 visits) and UCB's Ucbcares.de (152,000 visits).



Novartis's German Psoriasis.info site achieved the highest total traffic across PsO unbranded sites in EUCAN, with over 675,000 visitors, followed by Janssen's Psoriasis360.es (531,000 visits) and Psoriasis360.it (213,000 visits). The highest proportion of traffic to unbranded PsO websites originated from organic searches, followed by direct. Novartis's Lapelleconta.it had the most organic traffic (77%), while Janssen's Psoriasis360.es had the highest proportion of traffic from direct searches (97%).



Between January 2022 - December 2022, approximately 1,250 social media posts related to PsO were detected from pharma companies in EUCAN, including LEO Pharma, Amgen, Janssen, Novartis, Boehringer Ingelheim, and AbbVie. The post with the highest interaction (5%) was from LEO Pharma's Italia Facebook account and highlighted the importance of diet for PsO patients and linked to its unbranded Psopeople.it site.



Scope

Metrics include website traffic volume, engagement, and source, DDA, paid SEO, and social media post interaction

Countries include the US, 4EU (Italy, France, Germany, and Spain), the UK, and Canada (EUCAN)

Reasons to Buy

Understand the digital marketing competitive landscape in PsO, with a view of leading patient and HCP branded assets across different regions

See what tactics pharma companies are using to drive traffic to their PsO branded assets for patient and HCPs, such as DDA and paid SEO

Understand what sources of website traffic are generating the most visits to these assets, such as paid SEO, social media, or organic searches

Compare top branded and unbranded assets for patients by how they address and support different patient needs

See what pharma social media accounts in PsO are the most active and achieving the most engagement

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 US Branded Websites for Patients

Website traffic

Search Engine Optimization

Digital Display Advertising

Website Feature Comparison

3 US Branded Websites for Physicians

Website traffic

Search Engine Optimization

Digital Display Advertising

4 US Unbranded Websites

Website traffic

Search Engine Optimization

Digital Display Advertising

5 US Social Media



6 EUCAN Branded Websites

Website traffic

7 EUCAN Unbranded Websites

Website traffic

Search Engine Optimization

Digital Display Advertising

8 EUCAN Social Media



9 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AbbVie

Novartis

Amgen

Janssen

BMS

UCB

Arcutis Biotherapeutics

