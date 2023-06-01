New York, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wholesale Electronic Markets And Agents And Brokers Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464225/?utm_source=GNW

The global wholesale electronic markets and agents and brokers market is expected to grow from $2,214.20 billion in 2022 to $2,376.93 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The wholesale electronic markets and agents and brokers market is expected to reach $2,971.39 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.



The wholesale electronic markets and agents and brokers market includes revenues earned by entities through business-to-business electronic markets and agents, merchant wholesalers, wholesale trade agents, and brokers.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Wholesale electronic markets and agents and brokers refer to a part of an industry that coordinates the selling of electronic items owned by others, typically for a charge or commission. They are operating on behalf of customers or sellers in the wholesale distribution of goods, especially in cases where buyers and sellers are connected via the internet or other electronic channels.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the wholesale electronic markets and agents and brokers market in 2022. The regions covered in wholesale electronic markets and agents and brokers report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products for wholesale electronic markets and agents and brokers are electronics devices and home appliances.Electronic devices are parts that regulate the movement of electrical currents for the purposes of processing information and system control.



The wholesale traders would supply these devices to retailers and dealers. Various types of technologies involved are near-field communication (NFC), magnetic secure transmission (MST), artificial intelligence, virtual reality technology, generation PCL technology, and others, and they are supplied through different distribution channels, such as online and offline.



Rising demand for consumer electronics is expected to boost the growth of the wholesale electronic markets and agents and brokers market going forward.Consumer electronics refers to any electronic product designed for daily, non-commercial, or professional use by consumers.



Rising consumer electronics demand, particularly for computers and televisions, is likely to benefit wholesale electronic markets as well as agents and brokers because they deal with buying new products in bulk to be sold at wholesale prices to stores as well as purchasing used electronics for recycling or resale. For instance, in February 2023, according to the data published by the United States Census Bureau, a US-based agency for the Federal Statistical System, the sales of US electronics and appliance stores stood at $5.97 billion in June 2020, which was raised to $8.54 billion in June 2021. Additionally, in December 2022, as per the data published by Shopify Inc., a Canada-based ecommerce company, by the end of 2022, it is anticipated that consumers would have spent $505 billion on electronics worldwide, or about 20% more than they did in 2020. Therefore, rising demand for consumer electronics is driving the growth of the wholesale electronic markets and agents and brokers market.



Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the wholesale electronic markets and agents and brokers market.Major companies operating in the wholesale electronic markets and agents and brokers markets are developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2023, goTRG, a US-based supply chain management company, launched goWholesale, a new platform to leverage real-time data.It is designed to offer new, refurbished electronics and overstocked premium wholesale items for retailers, manufacturers, and wholesalers to buy and sell goods.



The unique features of goWholesale include a shipment visualization tool that shows how full each box or pallet is, location selection, and a price history tool that shows pricing ideas and the history of product sales in addition to offering a sophisticated, open, and game-like purchasing experience.



In March 2022, Consolidated Electronic Distributors Corp. (CED Marine), a US-based technical distributor of marine electronics, acquired certain assets of Jaytron Marine Electronics for an undisclosed sum. With this acquisition, CED Marine will accelerates its rapid growth in revenues and dealer base. Jaytron Marine Electronics is a US-based wholesale distributor of electronic parts and electronic communications equipment.



The countries covered in the wholesale electronic markets and agents and brokers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



