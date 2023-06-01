Small Gas Engines Market - Global Forecast to 2028: High Demand for Outdoor Power Equipment to Fuel Market Growth

Dublin, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Small Gas Engines Market by Equipment (Lawnmower, Chainsaw, String Trimmer, Hedge Trimmer, Portable Generator), Displacement (20-100cc, 101-400cc, 401-650cc), End-User (Gardening, Industrial, Construction), Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The small gas engines market is estimated to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2023 to USD 4.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The primary drivers of the market include the rising demand for portable generators for small-scale applications.
Snow blowers segment to be fastest-growing market from 2023 to 2028
The small gas engines market, by equipment, is lawnmowers, string trimmers, hedge trimmers, rotary tillers, edgers, leaf blowers, chainsaws, portable generators, concrete vibrators, concrete screeds, snow blowers and others. The edgers is expected to be the second-fastest growing segment. They are commonly used in sporting grounds to create boundaries as well as in edging a jogging track around grass or creating aesthetic designs.
Gardening, by end-user, expected to be largest market from 2023 to 2028
The small gas engines market is segmented by end-user into gardening, construction, industrial and others. The gardening segment is expected to be the largest market, followed by construction during the forecast period. This dominance is because of the need for tillers in agricultural industries.
Competitive landscape
The leading players in the small gas engines market are Briggs & Stratton (US), Honda Motor Co. (Japan), Yamaha Motor Corporation (Japan), Kohler Co. (US), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD (Japan).
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|165
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$3.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$4.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Premium Insights
- Attractive Opportunities for Players Operating in Small Gas Engines Market: High Demand for Outdoor Power Equipment to Fuel Market Growth
- Small Gas Engines Market, by Region: Market in Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
- North America: Small Gas Engine Market, by End-User and Country, 2022:Construction and Us Were Largest Shareholders in Market in North America in 2022
- Market, by Engine Displacement: 20 Cc-100 Cc Segment to Record Highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028
- Market, by Equipment: Lawnmowers to Account for Largest Share of Market in 2022
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Construction Industry
- Rising Demand for Outdoor Power Equipment
Restraints
- Increasing Number of Eco-Friendly Alternatives
- Stricter Co2 Emission Regulations
Opportunities
- Increasing Focus on Producing Standard Regulated Small Gas Engines
Challenges
- Frequent Maintenance of Small Gas Engines
- Rise in Ethanol Prices
Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
- Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Small Gas Engine Providers
Value Chain Analysis
- Raw Material Providers/Suppliers
- Component Manufacturers
- Gas Engine Manufacturers/Assemblers
- Distributors (Buyers)/End-Users
- Post-Sales Service Providers
Case Study Analysis: Kubota Provided Truck or Trailer with Refrigeration Unit in Africa
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Briggs & Stratton
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Mhi)
- Kohler Co.
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
- Yamaha Motor Corporation
- Kubota Corporation
- Maruyama Mfg. Co., Inc.
- Koki Holdings Co., Ltd.
- Liquid Combustion Technology, LLC
- Kipor Power
- Generac Power Systems, Inc.
- Lifan Power
- Loncin Industries
- Chongqing Rato Holding (Group) Co., Ltd.
Other Players
- Champion Power Equipment
- Fuzhou Launtop M&E Co., Ltd.
- Lombardini Srl
- Sinoquip Power
