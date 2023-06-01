New York, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Small Drone Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464223/?utm_source=GNW

The global small drone market is expected to grow from $4.57 billion in 2022 to $5.17 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The small drone market is expected to reach $8.21 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.2%.



The small drone market consists of sales of single-rotor drones, and fixed-wing hybrid VTOLs.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Short drones refer to drones that travel up to 90 miles and are used primarily for espionage and intelligence gathering. The wings of these drones are usually fixed and can be easily lifted by the arm and thrown into the air.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the small drone market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in small drone report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of small drones are fixed-wing and rotary wings.Fixed wing refers to a wing, that is fixed in place rather than rotating.



They run based remotely piloted, optionally piloted, and fully autonomous operation with fuel and battery as power sources for various applications in military and commercial.



The rising military and defense expenditure is expected to propel the growth of the small drone market going forward.Defense expenditure refers to all current and capital expenditure on the armed forces, including peacekeeping forces of defense ministries and other government agencies engaged in defense projects, and paramilitary forces when judged to be trained, equipped, and available for military operations.



Small drones have improved military capabilities around the world in better reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition, increased flexibility, reduced cost, improved situational awareness, crew safety, faster deployment, and others. For instance, according to the National Defense Magazine, a US-based industrial association, global military drone R&D and procurement spending would climb from an estimated $11.1 billion in 2020 to $14.3 billion in 2029, a nearly 30% increase. Spending on research and development is anticipated to increase from $3.2 billion in 2020 to $4 billion in 2029, while money for procurement is anticipated to increase from $7.9 billion in 2020 to roughly $10.3 billion by the end of the decade. Therefore, the rising military and defense expenditure is driving the growth of the small drone market.



The adoption of light detection and ranging (LIDAR) are key trend gaining popularity in the small drone market.Light detection and ranging are remoting sensor that uses light in form of pulsed light to measure the distance to the Earth.



Combined with information collected by the airborne system, these pulsed lights produce precise three-dimensional information about the earth’s surface and the target object.A LiDAR drone is a drone that carries a LiDAR sensor for data collection.



For instance, in August 2021, Redtail LiDAR Systems, a US-based company involved in microelectromechanical systems mirror-based LiDAR technology, unveiled the RTL-450 LiDAR sensor into the market.The RTL-450 incorporates a lightweight MEMS mirror and a precision navigation system to generate accurate data for the most demanding of aerial surveying missions.



The three-dimensional point clouds and high-resolution created by the RTL-450 provide operators with an unsurpassed ability to conduct advanced analytics of manmade and geographic features on the earth’s surface. The innovative LiDAR system, which weighs just over 4 pounds, is designed to operate independently of a drone platform, providing great flexibility for small drone integration.



In April 2021, Anduril Industries, Inc., a US-based defense product company, acquired Area-I Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is anticipated to increase Anduril’s selection of unmanned aerial systems, open up new applications for its software-defined capabilities, including intelligent teaming and mission autonomy, and dramatically speed up the company’s long-term growth. Area-I Inc. is a US-based unmanned aircraft system operating in the small drone market.



The countries covered in the small drone market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



