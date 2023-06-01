Global Interactive Whiteboard Market Forecast to 2027: Demand for Gamification and Digital Classrooms Drives Growth

Dublin, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global interactive whiteboard Market Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2021, the market for interactive whiteboards was valued at USD 3.65 billion, and it is anticipated to grow to USD 6.26 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Companies Mentioned

BenQ Corporation

Boxlight Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc

Google Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Hitachi Ltd

Computek International

SAMSUNG

Ricoh

Increasing advancement in advanced learning methods positively influences the market. It provides an adaptive, engaging, and user-friendly learning experience and, hence gains popularity among government, corporate, and education sectors.



Market Drivers



The popularity of interactive whiteboards with artificial intelligence is growing due to the demand for gamification and digital classrooms. These devices serve to demonstrate concepts utilizing enhanced visualization with the aid of images and graphics retrieved from the internet. The market is being fueled by the rise of online courses and virtual classrooms.



Market Restraints



As new coming technological changes day by day in the industry and the cost of investment is high which hinders the growth of the market. Additionally, the difficulty of handling a requirement of skilled personnel to operate.



COVID-19 Impact on Global Ketone Market



The outbreak of COVID-19 positively influences the market as the emergence of advancement in education technology by providing high-resolution videos, graphics, images, and connectivity to the internet, which increase efficiency.



Market Segmentation



By Technology

Infrared

Resistive Membrane

Electromagnetic Pen

Capacitive

Others

By Form Factor

Fixed

Portable

By Projection Technique

Front Projection

Rear Projection

By Application

Education

Corporate

Commercial

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Question Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in the Global interactive whiteboard Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2022 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have the highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

