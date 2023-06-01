Global Interactive Whiteboard Market Forecast to 2027: Demand for Gamification and Digital Classrooms Drives Growth

Dublin, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global interactive whiteboard Market Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2021, the market for interactive whiteboards was valued at USD 3.65 billion, and it is anticipated to grow to USD 6.26 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.
Increasing advancement in advanced learning methods positively influences the market. It provides an adaptive, engaging, and user-friendly learning experience and, hence gains popularity among government, corporate, and education sectors.
Market Drivers
The popularity of interactive whiteboards with artificial intelligence is growing due to the demand for gamification and digital classrooms. These devices serve to demonstrate concepts utilizing enhanced visualization with the aid of images and graphics retrieved from the internet. The market is being fueled by the rise of online courses and virtual classrooms.
Market Restraints
As new coming technological changes day by day in the industry and the cost of investment is high which hinders the growth of the market. Additionally, the difficulty of handling a requirement of skilled personnel to operate.
The outbreak of COVID-19 positively influences the market as the emergence of advancement in education technology by providing high-resolution videos, graphics, images, and connectivity to the internet, which increase efficiency.
Market Segmentation
By Technology
- Infrared
- Resistive Membrane
- Electromagnetic Pen
- Capacitive
- Others
By Form Factor
- Fixed
- Portable
By Projection Technique
- Front Projection
- Rear Projection
By Application
- Education
- Corporate
- Commercial
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Key Question Addressed by the Report
- What are the Key Opportunities in the Global interactive whiteboard Market?
- What will be the growth rate from 2022 to 2027?
- Which segment/region will have the highest growth?
- What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
- What is the role of key players in the value chain?
