Global Air Fryer Market to 2027: Sector is Expected to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.18%

The Global Air Fryer Market was valued at USD 853.5 Mn in 2021 which is expected to reach USD 1520.5 Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.18% from 2022-2027.

Breville

Air Fryers are kitchen appliances that have been gaining popularity steadily since 2010 when it was first introduced by electronics manufacturer Philips. An air fryer is primarily used to prepare fried or crunchy textured foods, such as meat, chips, pastries, etc. The appliance works via hot air circulating inside the vessel to make the food's exterior crispy.

Air fryers have gained their popularity mainly as an alternative to deep frying. Health-conscious consumers and those people who are advised to avoid deep-fried, high-calorie, oily food find air frying an excellent alternative to enjoy their favorite food items without the need to cook them in oil. An air fryer uses about a tablespoon of oil and creates a taste like traditional deep frying.



Market Drivers



The global air fryer market is set to increase as more and more consumers are choosing healthy diet options. The rise of patients with health issues, especially those related to a sedentary lifestyle and high-fat consumption, such as cholesterol, high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes, are being advised to go for less oil consumption. The use of an air fryer for such patients allows them to enjoy their favorite foods without worrying about excessive fat consumption.



Apart from its use in homes, the demand for air fryers is also expected to rise due to their commercial use in restaurants and hospitals.



Market restraints



The air fryer market growth may be affected by its longer cooking times, leading to increased electricity and energy consumption. Compared to a standard fryer which takes around 10-12 minutes, an air fryer requires at least 30 minutes to cook. In the age of quick cooking, the slow cooking time of air fryers may become a hindrance to market growth.



