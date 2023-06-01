Global $575+ Mn Biological Skin Substitutes Markets, 2022-2023 & 2030: Focus on Human Donor Tissue-derived Products & Acellular Animal-derived Products

Dublin, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biological Skin Substitutes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Human Donor Tissue-derived Products, Acellular Animal-derived Products), By Application (Acute Wounds, Chronic Wounds), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biological skin substitutes market size is expected to reach USD 579.0 million by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.8 % from 2023 to 2030.

The increasing prevalence of skin diseases, rising incidence of chronic diseases & trauma emergencies, and increasing consciousness regarding tissue engineering, along with potential pipeline products, are some of the major factors responsible for the growth of tissue nano transfection technology.

Furthermore, increasing government and private organizations' investment in research and development activities is likely to boost the demand for biological skin substitutes.



The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several aspects of the wound care process, which includes compliance with wound care visits, triggering alternative approaches such as the use of virtual care platforms or telemedicine and streaming videos on the social media platform to assist the patients with wound dressing and empowering a do-it-yourself wound dressing approach.

There is an increasing desire to understand how the social dimensions of health impact the Quality of Life (QoL) and effectiveness of wound care patients. The direct consequence of such changes in health care is the disruption of the continuity of wound care in several ways. However, these changes have negatively impacted wound outcomes but also have driven the development of a virtual-based approach for patient visits.



The key companies in the market are attempting to improve their portfolio by upgrading their products, employing significant cooperative efforts, and considering acquisitions and government permissions to increase their client base and capture a larger share of the biological skin substitutes market.



Biological Skin Substitutes Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the human donor tissue-derived products segment accounted for the largest market share of 66.9% in 2022 as it allows better integration and acceptance by the patient's body

Based on application, the chronic wounds segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds

Based on end-use, the hospital segment dominated the biological skin substitutes market with a revenue share of 54.8% in 2022. The outpatient facilities segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period owing to the shorter wait times and more flexible scheduling options

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of nearly 42% in 2022 owing to the presence of major companies in the region

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $297 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $579 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global

Biological Skin Substitutes Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Increase In The Prevalence Of Chronic Wounds And Increasing Burn & Trauma Cases Globally

Increasing Demand For Affordable Skin-Replacement Solutions

Market Restraint Analysis

High Cost Of Biological Products For Wound Care

Biological Skin Substitutes Market: Business Environment Analysis Tools

Business Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Pestel Analysis

Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

Technology Trend Analysis

Regulatory Framework

Impact Of Covid-19 On Biological Skin Substitutes Market

Competitive Analysis

Organogenesis, Inc.

3M

Integra Lifesciences

Smith And Nephew

Tissue Regenix

Mimedx

Bsn Medical

Stryker

Vericel Corporation.

Mallinckrodt (Stratatech Corporation)

