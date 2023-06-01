New York, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oils Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464217/?utm_source=GNW

The global oils market is expected to grow from $89.68 billion in 2022 to $96.14 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The oils market is expected to reach $118.91 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.



The oils market consists of sales of clove oil, kerosene, olive oil, coconut oil, petroleum oils, paraffin, and basil oil.. Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Oils are fatty liquids extracted from plants, animals, or synthetic substances used in frying, baking, and food preparation. The primary purpose of these oils is to extend the shelf life of the product but also serve as a natural flavouring ingredient.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the oils market in 2022.It is is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the oils market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of oils are palm oil, soybean oil, canola oil, sunflower oil, and others.Palm oil is a type of vegetable oil that can be consumed and is derived from the fruit of oil palm plants.



It is used to make meals like cake, chocolate, biscuits, margarine, and fried fat, among others.Oils come in liquid and solid forms, and they use different sources such as fruits and vegetables, herbs and spices, and flowers.



Oils are also refined using various extraction methods, such as distillation, carbon dioxide extraction, and cold press extraction, and are used for applications including the food industry, biofuels, and others.



The increased demand for food is expected to propel the growth of the oils market going forward.Food refers to a substance mostly made up of protein, carbohydrates, fat, and other nutrients that is used by a human’s body to provide energy and support development and other important processes.



Oils such as olive oil, canola oil, and sunflower oil, which are known for monounsaturated fats, are used in food preparation of food which decrease the risk of heart and cardiovascular disorders and raise healthy cholesterol levels. For instance, in February 2022, according to a report shared by the World Food Programme, an Italy-based international organization within the United Nations that provides food assistance worldwide, approximately 345.2 million people, or more than twice as many as in 2020, are predicted to be food insecure. This is a startling increase of 200 million individuals over pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. Furthermore, in 2022, according to a global report on the food crisis published by the World Food Programme there could be up to 205 million people who are severely food insecure and in need of immediate assistance. Therefore, the increased demand for food is driving the growth of oils market going forward.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the oils market.Major companies operating in the oils market are focusing on developing new products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2023, KTC Edibles Ltd., a UK-based independent manufacturer and distributor of edible oils, launched certified sustainable hard palm kernel oil (KPKO), a 100% vegetable oil acceptable for vegans and low in trans fats. The use of HPKO in ice cream and confectionery goods is ideal. KTC HPKO has a neutral flavor and odor that blends nicely with both dairy-based and vegan goods because it is free of additives, allergies, and genetically modified components. The company’s increasing line of premium edible oils and fats now includes Certified Sustainable Segregated HPKO. It joins a number of other items in the KTC line, including the UK’s first and only Halal beef dripping and a recently introduced premium Italian lard.



In April 2023, Groupe Berkem, an Italy-based chemical company, acquired Biopress for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Berkem is expanding its portfolio in the ’Health, Beauty, and Nutrition’ field of expertise, particularly in the cosmetics and nutraceutical markets, thanks to the virtues of its oils and the advantages offered by plant proteins.



Biopress is a France-based producer of 100% natural vegetable oils and proteins.



The countries covered in the oils market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The oils market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides oils market statistics, including oils industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a oils market share, detailed oils market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the oils industry.

