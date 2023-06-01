Watch Tanya Tagaq perform in Ever Deadly, a cinematic music experience

Toronto, Ontario, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading TVO Today’s programming lineup for National Indigenous History Month, Ever Deadly is an innovative music documentary experience featuring Tanya Tagaq, an avant-garde Inuk throat singer known for her artistry and activism. The film was co-directed by Tagaq and award-winning filmmaker Chelsea McMullan (My Prairie Home) and produced by the National Film Board of Canada. It features artwork by Inuit artist Shuvinai Ashoona.

Streaming now on TVO Today, YouTube, smart TV services and the TVO Today mobile app, Ever Deadly will make its Canadian broadcast television premiere on TVO on Saturday, June 3 at 9 pm ET. It airs again on National Indigenous People’s Day (June 21) at 9 pm ET.

“This documentary is unlike anything we’ve shared before from TVO Today Docs,” says John Ferri, VP of Programming and Content at TVO. “Tanya Tagaq is a fascinating artist with a powerful voice. Her work inspires reflection and challenges how Canadians have defined themselves for generations. We’re honoured to be sharing Ever Deadly during National Indigenous History Month.”

TVO Today programming for National Indigenous History Month includes TVO Original documentaries From Earth to Sky, Beautiful Scars and There is a House Here, along with Kímmapiiyipitssini: The Meaning of Empathy, Wochiigii lo: End of the Peace and more.

