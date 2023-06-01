Quantum Pigeon Offers Exclusive Investment Opportunity to Support Creators via FrontFundr

TORONTO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Pigeon (QP), the innovative platform dedicated to empowering creators and fostering authentic connections between creators and their followers, is thrilled to announce the availability of an exciting investment opportunity. QP invites individuals to reserve their spot and participate in the growth of a community that revolutionizes content creation and distribution.



As the digital landscape evolves, QP recognizes the need for creators to have control over their content and receive fair compensation for their talents. With this investment opportunity, individuals can join QP in providing creators with the tools and support they need to monetize their expertise and engage with their most devoted fans in a safe and secure environment.

"Quantum Pigeon embodies the principles FrontFundr stands for,” said Peter-Paul Van Hoeken, Founder and CEO of FrontFundr. “We want to democratize the ability for all Canadians to access and benefit from opportunities that have traditionally been unavailable to them. We may be focused on different industries, but QP is built on the same empowerment of democracy and flexibility for all Canadians.”

Investment Highlights

Over $8,100,000 personally invested by over 50 creators and users onto the platform.

$250,000 monetized in the first few months after launch, with the top subscription price reaching $10,000.

Top creators generate a monthly subscription revenue of $150,000.

Rapidly growing user base with thousands of active users.

Addition of high-profile creators, including JT Foxx, Richard Moran, and Jewel Staite.



Founded in 2020, QP aims to provide every creator with the opportunity to build a self-sustaining business by directly interacting with their top followers and leveraging their existing content. QP's sustainable approach ensures great subscription-based businesses for creators while providing long-term stability for stakeholders.

The QP platform offers creators a unique space to establish deeper connections with their most dedicated fans through subscription channels and one-off purchases. Unlike traditional social media platforms driven by ads, QP's focus on subscriptions ensures that users' feeds are filled with the content of their preferred creators, creating a more personalized and engaging experience.

How it Works

For Consumers:

Download the QP app, available for iOS and Android. Create a unique account associated with an email and phone number. Connect with friends and family through secure messaging. Access free or paid channels offered by preferred creators. Engage, respond, and potentially create content, making QP their go-to social connection.



For Creators:

Download the QP app and create a unique account associated with an email and phone number. Establish a Stripe account within the QP app to sell through the platform. Craft free and paid channels to offer to consumers. Promote QP channels on other digital accounts, driving new subscriptions and generating monthly revenue. With the total social media market currently encompassing 4.6 billion users and generating $40 billion in combined revenue, QP is positioned to capture a significant market share. As the segment of creators actively publishing paid content continues to grow, QP aims to tap into this market projected to reach nearly $45 billion by 2029.



QP has already achieved significant traction, with over 5,800 active monthly users and accelerating growth. The addition of notable creators, such as Jewel Staite, launching paid subscription channels further demonstrates QP's appeal and potential for success.

You can invest in Quantum Pigeon and the creator economy here: https://www.frontfundr.com/quantumpigeon



About FrontFundr

FrontFundr is Canada’s leading online private markets investing platform and an exempt market dealer. It provides startups and growth companies access to capital, and gives investors access to private companies they believe in and want to support.

To learn more about FrontFundr, visit www.frontfundr.com