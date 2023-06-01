Microdermabrasion Devices Market Size More Than Doubles to Cross USD 1 Billion With the CAGR of 10.8% by 2029 | BlueWeave Consulting

New Delhi, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global microdermabrasion devices market is flourishing because of an increasing demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatment and growing awareness of skin diseases among people.



BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated global microdermabrasion devices market size at USD 490.8 million in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, BlueWeave expects the global microdermabrasion devices market size to grow at a significant CAGR of 10.8% reaching a value of USD 1,006.15 million by 2029. Major growth drivers for global microdermabrasion devices market include an increasing prevalence of skin ailments and a growing desire among people to achieve smooth and blemish-free skin. The procedure's effectiveness in treating acne and acne scarring has led to a surge in demand. Industry experts expects a substantial increase in patient traffic post-pandemic, primarily due to several factors such as the rise in video conferencing and the advantages of discreet recovery at home, which are driving market growth. The growing geriatric population is projected to contribute significantly to industry growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for anti-aging treatments, including procedures such as wrinkle reduction and age spot removal. It is expected to further fuel the demand for microdermabrasion devices, thereby driving market growth. Also, the adoption of advanced microdermabrasion devices is expected to gain momentum among consumers, which will likely have a positive impact on market growth. However, high cost associated with the treatment procedure is anticipated to hinder the growth of global microdermabrasion devices market during the period in analysis.





Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market – Overview

Microdermabrasion is a cosmetic procedure that aims to improve the skin's overall texture and tone. This non-invasive treatment is effective in addressing several skin imperfections, such as wrinkles, acne scarring, fine lines, age spots, sun damage, hyperpigmentation, and melasma. A trained professional performs microdermabrasion using a specialized applicator with an abrasive surface that gently removes the outermost layer of the skin, leading to a rejuvenated appearance. Fine particles of sodium bicarbonate or aluminum oxide are used in conjunction with a vacuum as an abrasive surface in the microdermabrasion technique. The in-office treatment typically takes approximately one hour to complete and should only be performed by a licensed skincare professional. Crystal-tipped and diamond-tip microdermabrasion are the two variants of this procedure that are available.

Sample Request @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/report/microdermabrasion-devices-market/report-sample

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market

COVID-19 pandemic had a dual impact on the global microdermabrasion devices market. On the one hand, the closure of many non-essential businesses and restrictions on in-person consultations and procedures have led to a decline in demand for microdermabrasion devices. Furthermore, many people were more focused on essentials and less on cosmetic treatments during the pandemic, which impacted the market negatively. On the other hand, the pandemic led to an increased focus on personal hygiene and skincare, which resulted in an increased demand for non-invasive treatments like microdermabrasion. Additionally, the rise of remote work and video conferencing has made people more self-conscious about their appearance, leading to an increased demand for cosmetic treatments like microdermabrasion. Moreover, the shift towards at-home treatment options during the pandemic led to an increased demand for portable microdermabrasion devices, which further boosted the market growth.

Please Visit the Press Release: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/press-release/global-microdermabrasion-devices-market-size-more-than-doubles-to-cross-usd-1-billion-by-2029

Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market – By Type

By type, the global microdermabrasion devices market is bifurcated into Crystal and Diamond segments. The crystal microdermabrasion segment held a higher share of the global market. During the forecast period, the segment is expected to continue its expansion at the faster CAGR. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the gentle nature of the devices and the complete safety they offer patients during treatment. Typically, aluminum oxide (corundum) crystals are used due to their durability, almost as hard as diamonds. Meanwhile, the diamond segment also held a significant share in the market. The diamond microdermabrasion devices segment has witnessed growth owing to its ability to provide a smooth appearance as compared to crystal microdermabrasion devices. These devices are highly effective for a range of skin conditions, including wrinkles, fine lines, acne scars, uneven skin tone, old stretch marks, and hyperpigmentation. Furthermore, diamond microdermabrasion systems are non-invasive, highly effective, and stimulate blood flow and collagen production in the skin. As a result, the diamond microdermabrasion segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global microdermabrasion devices market include Johnson & Johnson, Skin for Life, Altair Instruments, Dermaglow, PMD Beauty, Silhouet-Tone, Lumenis Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Envy Medical, Inc., The HydraFacial Company, Sylvan Company, ImageDerm Inc., Kosmet Inc., MacroDerma, NuBrilliance, and Viora. To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.

Don’t miss the business opportunity in the Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market . Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.







Recent Developments

In July 2021 - PMD Beauty unveiled its Personal Microderm device at the Chippendale Fashion Institute. The device features a patented spinning disc technology with aluminum oxide crystals that can gently remove the outermost layer of dead and dull skin cells.

- PMD Beauty unveiled its Personal Microderm device at the Chippendale Fashion Institute. The device features a patented spinning disc technology with aluminum oxide crystals that can gently remove the outermost layer of dead and dull skin cells. In May 2021 - Lumenis entered a partnership with the Harrods wellness clinic located in London, the United Kingdom. The collaboration aims to expand their product portfolio and incorporate innovative technologies.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2019–2022 Base Year – 2022 Estimated Year – 2023 Forecast Period – 2023–2029 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Middle East and Africa (MEA) Product/ Service Segmentation Type, Application, End Use, Region Key Players Johnson & Johnson, Skin for Life, Altair Instruments, Dermaglow, PMD Beauty, Silhouet-Tone, Lumenis Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Envy Medical, Inc., The HydraFacial Company, Sylvan Company, ImageDerm Inc., Kosmet Inc., MacroDerma, NuBrilliance, Viora

By Type

Crystal

Diamond

By Application

Acne & Scars

Photo damage

Anti-Aging

Hyperpigmentation

Stretch Marks

By End Use

Clinics & Beauty Centers

Home Use

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)







Please Find Below Some Related Topics:

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting provides comprehensive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online and offline. We offer all-inclusive market research reports by analyzing qualitative and quantitative data to boost the performance of your business solutions. BlueWeave has built its reputation by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital MI solutions companies providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.

Contact Us:

BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt. Ltd

+1 866 658 6826 | +1 425 320 4776 | +44 1865 60 0662

info@blueweaveconsulting.com

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/