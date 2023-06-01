Expanded Care Options at B.C. Pharmacies: Pharmacists Empowered to Treat 21 Minor Ailments with New Prescribing Powers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting June 1, 2023, British Columbians can get the care they need conveniently at their local pharmacy for 21 minor ailments – including allergies, shingles, oral thrush, pink eye, dermatitis, acid reflux, hemorrhoids, cold sores, insect bites and hives, uncomplicated urinary tract infections (UTIs), yeast infections and others. Expanding on the prescription adaptation and medication injection abilities announced last fall, B.C. pharmacists now have prescribing abilities for common ailments and hormonal contraception, which previously required visiting a doctor or nurse practitioner.



Pharmacists are extensively trained medication and immunization experts and the most accessible primary healthcare providers. Their growing scope is part of the province’s ongoing efforts to enhance primary healthcare access and improve patient experiences.

“Engaging pharmacists for the treatment of minor ailments is not only about convenience, but also a matter of improving patient care and expanding primary healthcare capacity. Most people are already accustomed to visiting pharmacies to seek treatment for common health conditions like allergies, gastrointestinal concerns, acid reflux and headaches. With additional prescribing powers, pharmacists have more flexibility and treatment options – both over-the-counter and prescription – to better address healthcare needs,” says Christine Antler, a 15-year veteran pharmacist and the Region Director, Pharmacy for Pharmasave, the province’s largest network of independently owned and operated community pharmacies with over 160 locations in B.C. and 850 across the country.

Previously, patients in B.C. would have to see a doctor or nurse practitioner to obtain prescription treatment for minor ailments. With B.C. clinic and ER wait times among the longest in the country and minor ailments taking up an estimated 10-20 percent of physicians’ time1, the changes are a significant step towards expanding care options within B.C. pharmacies, bringing them in line with the other provinces already enabling pharmacists to assess and prescribe treatment for these conditions.

Built on lessons learned and the expanding role Pharmasave pharmacists have gained in other parts of the country, Antler says yeast infections, uncomplicated urinary tract infections, conjunctivitis (pink eye) and cold sores are some common conditions for minor ailment assessments at pharmacies.

“Patients seek urgent treatment for yeast infections, urinary tract infections, cold sores and pink eye, among others, because they cause significant discomfort. Pharmacies can provide timely care for health concerns which may otherwise require finding a doctor appointment, waiting at a walk-in clinic, or making an unnecessary visit to urgent care or the ER,” she explains. “Assessing symptoms, evaluating medication needs, and offering patients recommendations to treat minor ailments are part of the care provided every day by pharmacists in our communities. Having the additional ability to write prescriptions will mean British Columbians can now choose to see their pharmacist for a wider range of treatment options, which will add capacity to the healthcare system.”

In Saskatchewan, where pharmacists have been empowered to assess and prescribe treatment for minor ailments since 2018, more than 15,000 patients receive care for common conditions annually at community pharmacies. Considering the population of British Columbia, pharmacies in the province may carry out approximately 60,000 minor ailments assessments per year. 2

B.C. Pharmacists Now Authorized to Prescribe Birth Control Enhancing Access to Free Contraception

This spring, B.C. became the first province in Canada to make prescription birth control free to its residents. Pharmacists in the province can now prescribe for oral contraception pills, contraceptive injections, hormonal and copper intrauterine devices, subdermal implants, and Plan B, also known as the morning-after pill. The new coverage in B.C. is extended to anyone with a provincial health card.

“With the removal of cost barriers, expanding pharmacists’ responsibilities to include prescribing contraception further empowers individuals to make informed decisions regarding their sexual and reproductive health. With our large, provincewide footprint, patients will have more care options at the pharmacy whether they live in rural or urban centers,” says Antler.

To cater to the diverse needs of patients, local pharmacies have varying hours, services, and availability. Patients are encouraged to call their local pharmacy in advance to discuss their needs or to book an appointment for a minor ailment consultation. During the consultation, the patient and pharmacist discuss symptoms and review medical history and other relevant factors. The consultation may result in the pharmacist recommending non-drug measures, an over-the-counter medication, or an eligible prescription medication. Similar to visiting a doctor or a walk-in clinic, there is no charge for this service for B.C. residents when presenting their BC Services Card or other government issued ID.



Pharmacists in B.C. can now assess, recommend, and prescribe treatments for the following minor ailments:

acne

allergies, hay fever (allergic rhinitis)

pink eye (conjunctivitis; bacterial, allergic, and viral)

dermatitis (allergic, atopic, contact, diaper or seborrheic)

menstrual cramps (dysmenorrhea)

dyspepsia

fungal infections (onychomycosis, tinea corporis infection, tinea cruris infection or tinea pedis infection)

acid reflux (gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD))

hemorrhoids

oropharyngeal candidiasis headache

cold sores (herpes labialis)

impetigo

musculoskeletal pain

canker sores (oral ulcers or aphthous ulcers)

threadworms or pinworms

shingles

urticaria, including insect bites

urinary tract infections (uncomplicated UTIs)

nicotine dependence

vaginal candidiasis

oral contraception

To inquire about treatment, including prescriptions for minor ailments and contraception, patients can call their local Pharmasave for more information or to book an appointment with a Pharmasave pharmacist.

