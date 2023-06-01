New York, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle School Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464215/?utm_source=GNW

The global middle school market is expected to grow from $428.74 billion in 2022 to $464.85 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The middle school market is expected to reach $629.64 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%.



The middle school market includes revenues earned by entities by giving education services to children between grades five or six through eight (teaching services, classrooms, and laboratories).The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The middle school refers to a school that serves grades five or six through eight and is positioned halfway between elementary and high school. A student must complete the primary level of education before moving on to the middle school level of education.



Asia-Pacific was the dominate region in the middle school market in 2022. The regions covered in the middle school market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of middle schools are public and private.A public middle school refers to a school supported by public money, typically via taxes, which provides free education to children, sports facilities, and physical education, especially those belonging to weaker sections of the community.



Major ownerships are government, local bodies, and others with different fee structures such as low-income, medium-income, and high-income.



Increasing government support is significantly contributing to the growth of the middle school market going forward.Government support refers to Federal, provincial, or local government financial assistance, including without restriction capital and operational grants, subsidies, repayable or forgiven loans, reimbursable tax credits, and loan guarantees.



Governments financially support middle schools for improving education, construction of schools, procurement of equipment and educational materials, administrative support, and others.For instance, in April 2022, according to US-department of Education, a US-based government agency for education, the government of the US invested $220 million to support students, schools, and communities’ recovery from the pandemic which will help students to recover academically via summer learning and enrichment, and improved educational and mental health support in districts across the nation.



Therefore, increasing government support for middle schools will drive the middle school market.



Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the middle school market.Major companies operating in the middle school market are integrating technology solutions to improve their classroom experience and strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in August 2021, iFlytek, a China-based information technology company, launched iFLYTEK Learning Pad T10, an artificial intelligence-based learning device for primary and middle school students to improve their academic performance while educating students for all-round development. The iFLYTEK Learning Pad offers educational and kid-friendly material and services while analyzing learning issues, making recommendations on learning, improving linguistic competency, and enhancing confidence with good results to make learning easier for parents and more efficient for children.



In August 2021, Platinum Equity, a US-based private equity company acquired McGraw Hill for $4.5 billion. The acquisition adds the education and schooling portfolio of McGraw Hill to the arsenal of Platinum Equity to deliver education to the company’s portfolio. McGraw Hill is a US-based education company that provides outcome-focused learning solutions to education institutes including middle schools.



The countries covered in the middle school market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The middle school market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides middle school market statistics, including middle school industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a middle school market share, detailed middle school market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the middle school industry. This middle school market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

